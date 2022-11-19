Almost-New 2021 Corvette C8 Cunningham Sells a Little Under Market Value

There are a lot of modified Corvettes out there, but the 60th Anniversary Cunningham Corvette comes with a bit of history attached to it, making it a great collector's car. And a barely driven, 52-miles example recently sold at an auction a little under market value.
Called the "Cunningham 60th Anniversary C8 Corvette," the vehicle offered up for auction had only 52 miles (84 km) on the clock, as the person selling it had just acquired it in 2022. And after 31 bids, it sold for $156,000 on Bring a Trailer, slightly under market value, what some might call a fair deal.
The seller, racelance, admitted in the comments that the new owner got "one hell of a deal." He added that the $156,000 was "a discounted rate" from what he paid and that he is "surprised it didn't pull more." According to one of the pictures from the original listing, the seller paid $169,995 for it.
When announced, the purchase price for one of the sixty units was $159,995 and the person who wanted one had to put down a reserve of $5,000. And, according to the Cunningham Automotive website, there are still a few available, now at a price of $169,995, the same price the seller paid.
The 60th Anniversary series takes inspiration from the No. 3 car John Fitch and Bob Grossman drove (and won in) at the 1960 Le Mans, with special livery
The celebratory Corvette brings additional modifications courtesy of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. These changes included a high-floor carbon fiber intake manifold, Corsa Sport headers, exhaust, and airbox tune, plus Cunningham/MOV'it performance brakes.
It’s fitted on a set of bespoke 20-inch wheels in front and 21-inch rear HRE forged with the optional Magnesium Finish (which adds $700 to the starting price) and wrapped in 245/30 and 325/25 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
It blends Arctic White paintwork with a Tension Blue and Twilight Blue accents for an accurate period look, with some Le Mans Red touches, and exposed carbon fiber.
It's powered by a mid-mounted 6.2-liter V8 engine, paired with a Tremec eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a limited-slip differential. Tuned and modified by Lingenfelter, the LT2 V8 has a new output of 600 horsepower (608 ps) and 580 lb-ft (786 Nm), as opposed to its original power unit, which produces 495 horsepower (502 ps).
Among other features are a rear wing, LED headlights, special badges, 3LT Premium Equipment group, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, a navigation system, front and rear cameras, rear parking sensors, and a 14-speaker Bose sound system. It's offered with spare parts, manufacturer's literature, plus a "clean" Pennsylvania title.
This #3 out of 60 units Cunningham-branded C8 Corvette is great collector’s car and the lucky winner of the bit got himself a great deal, indeed.
