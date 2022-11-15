Chevy Corvette C8 Gets a Few Steroid Shots From Liberty Walk

Liberty Walk’s founder took to social media recently to share another project made by his company that sat under the spotlight at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas: a C8 Chevrolet Corvette.
The mid-engine sports car follows the tuner’s familiar approach, and it may not be the first time that they have taken on this model, but it is a presence that cannot be ignored, even at the event in Las Vegas that is dedicated to such builds.
Sporting a gray hue, with a few black accents, and decorated by the typical decals, the Chevy Corvette in question has all sorts of add-ons all around. Bigger apron, beefier side skirts, new diffuser, and a large wing mounted at the back are some of the highlights. It is much wider than stock, too, courtesy of the fender flares that have no visible bolts here.
It also sits much closer to the ground, and we reckon that it is due to an adjustable air suspension. New wheels are part of the makeover. They have a black finish, wide lips, and six-spoke design, and they were shod in Toyo tires. Overall, the mid-engine machine from the bowtie brand looks like something that was designed to go fast around corners, and we have (okay, I do) a soft spot for such projects. But do you?
Before answering that question, let’s move on to the oily bits. However, this part is for those who are unfamiliar with Liberty Walk, as they are not known for squeezing more power out of various engines. Thus, it is likely that the 6.2-liter V8 has remained stock, so you are probably looking at up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, when equipped with the optional performance exhaust system. Without any modifications, the C8 tops out at 194 mph (312 kph) and needs less than 3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught.
