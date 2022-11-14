Crabwalk of Shame: 'Vette C8 Crawls Home After Failed Donut

‘You are probably wondering how I got myself into this situation’ is how a comedy movie based on this incident could start. And the answer is obvious, and it has two parts: the urge to show off and the lack of skill to do that.
The main star of the clip shared on social media by lsx.videos and embedded at the bottom of this page is an open-top new-gen Chevy Corvette. The C8’s driver wanted to burn some rubber and ended up giving their ride rear-wheel steering – on one corner anyway.
You see, in the sudden need to prove his driving skills, the person holding the wheel of the rear mid-engine sports car made by the bowtie brand forgot to check where the curb was. Thus, at a hard push of the right pedal, and turn of the wheel, the vehicle’s back end kicked out, and it hit the curb with the right rear wheel.
The crowd wasn’t in that great a danger, as this is not a Mustang, but a Chevy (though incidents involving GM-made cars have happened), and even if it wasn’t for the curb, we reckon that the bystanders would have walked away unharmed.
Subsequent to damaging the ride, the driver then wanted to go off into the night, likely ashamed by the failed maneuver. Thus, they took a left turn, only to be followed by the herd of zombies that was recording everything, and it is at this point that we can clearly see the badly damaged suspension of the C8.
Returning it to its former condition shouldn’t be hard, but it will be costly, as the wheel looked like it could pop out at any moment. But hey, all’s well that ends well, as no one was injured as a result of the stunt that shouldn’t have occurred on a public road in the first place.
You see, in the sudden need to prove his driving skills, the person holding the wheel of the rear mid-engine sports car made by the bowtie brand forgot to check where the curb was. Thus, at a hard push of the right pedal, and turn of the wheel, the vehicle’s back end kicked out, and it hit the curb with the right rear wheel.
The crowd wasn’t in that great a danger, as this is not a Mustang, but a Chevy (though incidents involving GM-made cars have happened), and even if it wasn’t for the curb, we reckon that the bystanders would have walked away unharmed.
Subsequent to damaging the ride, the driver then wanted to go off into the night, likely ashamed by the failed maneuver. Thus, they took a left turn, only to be followed by the herd of zombies that was recording everything, and it is at this point that we can clearly see the badly damaged suspension of the C8.
Returning it to its former condition shouldn’t be hard, but it will be costly, as the wheel looked like it could pop out at any moment. But hey, all’s well that ends well, as no one was injured as a result of the stunt that shouldn’t have occurred on a public road in the first place.