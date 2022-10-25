Ford Mustang Powerslides Straight Into the Bush and Driver Acts Like It's Nothing

Move along, people, nothing to see here, just another Ford Mustang doing Mustang-y stuff. On second thought, there’s a lot to see, albeit not if you’re a fan of the muscle car born in Dearborn.
Recorded at an undisclosed date, somewhere in the United States apparently, the video shared on Instagram by supercar.fails a few days ago shows another Ford Mustang crashing subsequent to its driver abusing the throttle.
It starts by showing the vehicle at a traffic stop, and as soon as the lights turned green, it took off with the right pedal to the floor. Moments later, it’s clear that the tail was already kicking out. Nonetheless, the person holding the wheel failed to realize it, or maybe they thought that they could correct it by lifting off the gas, and counter steering.
Still, by the time they became aware of what was about to happen, it was already too late, as the white pony car, which appears to sound like a V8-powered model, was heading towards the side of the road. It narrowly missed a pole and ended up with its belly scraping the grass, shortly after the driver hit the brakes. The whole crash sounded expensive, and the Mustang is likely going to need a mechanical inspection, and some repairs, before hitting the road again.
Instead of turning off the engine and stepping out of the vehicle to assess the situation, and see what was damaged, the driver decided to act like nothing happened. Thus, they put it in reverse, drove it back onto the asphalt, and off they went into the night. That was a lesson learned the hard way, and we reckon that next time, they will be more careful about abusing the fun pedal of their Ford Mustang. On a more positive note, no one was injured in this accident.
