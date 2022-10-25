iGo's Aspire Series Provides Premium Urban E-Bikes for Both Commuting and Road Performance

autoevolution
Riding an e-bike might serve more practical purposes for some, while others truly enjoy the cycling experience. Well, the range of e-bikes I'm discussing today can satisfy both of these categories. Meet the Aspire Series from iGo Electric.

The company was founded in 2006 out of Montreal, Quebec, and has grown into one of the country's largest sellers of e-bikes. Its goal is simple – create the highest quality product at an affordable price. All its products are designed in-house in Montreal, and they help people shift to an e-mobility lifestyle.

iGo offers various bikes for different uses, such as Urban, Road, or Mountain. One of its series is Aspire, which consists of two dynamic options destined for cycling on the road. Both are built around the same road bike geometry – the Aspire Vendome is a versatile option for commuters, while the Camillien is centered around the pure sport.

Before I go into detail, I'd like to point out the base prices for the e-bikes. The Camillien costs $2,500 (€2,534), while the Vendome is $2,200 (€2,230). Let's see what you'll get.

The Aspire series features a straightforward and sleek design. Both models sport a similar look; the Camillien's elements make it ideal for a more intense road cycling experience. For instance, Camillien has drop bars, while the Vendome comes with flat handlebars, fenders, a rear rack, integrated lights, and a kickstand – it definitely has a more practical purpose, meant for those looking to get from point A to B, while its sister bike is probably made for those who treat cycling as a hobby.

The e-bike frames are manufactured out of 6061 alloys, and all the cables are internally routed. Including the battery, the weight adds up to 18.2 kg (40 lbs.) for the Camillien and 17.8 kg (39 lbs.) for the Vendome.

Several things are critical for an e-bike destined for city use. Besides providing a comfortable seating position and optimized geometry, a bike needs to have an engine powerful enough to assist you when riding on slopes, a decent battery that provides plenty of range, and features that keep you safe, such as powerful hydraulic brakes. Well, the Aspire series ticks all the boxes.

The e-bikes come with a 36 V, 375 Wh semi-integrated battery. A bonus is that you can remove it wherever you go and keep it away from humid, extremely hot, or cold environments to preserve its capacity at a maximum. I couldn't find any info on charging time.

The battery powers the Bafang 250 W geared rear hub drive, which is standard for both versions. It outputs up to 45 Nm (33 ft-lbs.) and provides a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). Depending on which of the nine levels of assistance you choose, you'll have up to 90 km (56 miles) of range.

Several qualitative components make urban riding more efficient for Aspire e-bikes. They come with a Shimano 9-speed drivetrain, a hydroformed alloy fork with quick release, and hydraulic disc brakes. Moreover, the Camillien boasts WTB Resolute gravel tires, while the Vendome has Maxxis Overdrive Excel tires with Silk Shield puncture protection.

A notable detail is the iGo TFT color backlit display. It shows your battery status, voltage, speedometer, trip timer, and others. You can also use it to cycle through the power-assist levels. The iGo Connect app offers Bluetooth connectivity, and you can set up your custom riding profile on it.

The Aspire Series might be a fantastic choice, depending on what exactly you're looking to get out of your next e-bike. You'll still get a premium riding experience with both bikes at a relatively low price compared to similar models. However, if you're not that passionate about cycling and you're looking for a fast and reliable commuter, Vendome might be more suitable. With a slightly reduced price and many included accessories, the e-bike is ready to provide a comfortable commute.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

