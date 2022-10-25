iGo's Aspire Series Provides Premium Urban E-Bikes for Both Commuting and Road Performance

The company was founded in 2006 out of Montreal, Quebec, and has grown into one of the country's largest sellers of e-bikes. Its goal is simple – create the highest quality product at an affordable price. All its products are designed in-house in Montreal, and they help people shift to an e-mobility lifestyle.
iGo offers various bikes for different uses, such as Urban, Road, or Mountain. One of its series is Aspire, which consists of two dynamic options destined for cycling on the road. Both are built around the same road bike geometry – the Aspire Vendome is a versatile option for commuters, while the Camillien is centered around the pure sport.
Before I go into detail, I'd like to point out the base prices for the e-bikes. The Camillien costs $2,500 (€2,534), while the Vendome is $2,200 (€2,230). Let's see what you'll get.
The e-bike frames are manufactured out of 6061 alloys, and all the cables are internally routed. Including the battery, the weight adds up to 18.2 kg (40 lbs.) for the Camillien and 17.8 kg (39 lbs.) for the Vendome.
Several things are critical for an e-bike destined for city use. Besides providing a comfortable seating position and optimized geometry, a bike needs to have an engine powerful enough to assist you when riding on slopes, a decent battery that provides plenty of range, and features that keep you safe, such as powerful hydraulic brakes. Well, the Aspire series ticks all the boxes.
The battery powers the Bafang 250 W geared rear hub drive, which is standard for both versions. It outputs up to 45 Nm (33 ft-lbs.) and provides a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). Depending on which of the nine levels of assistance you choose, you'll have up to 90 km (56 miles) of range.
Several qualitative components make urban riding more efficient for Aspire e-bikes. They come with a Shimano 9-speed drivetrain, a hydroformed alloy fork with quick release, and hydraulic disc brakes. Moreover, the Camillien boasts WTB Resolute gravel tires, while the Vendome has Maxxis Overdrive Excel tires with Silk Shield puncture protection.
The Aspire Series might be a fantastic choice, depending on what exactly you're looking to get out of your next e-bike. You'll still get a premium riding experience with both bikes at a relatively low price compared to similar models. However, if you're not that passionate about cycling and you're looking for a fast and reliable commuter, Vendome might be more suitable. With a slightly reduced price and many included accessories, the e-bike is ready to provide a comfortable commute.
