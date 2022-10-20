Budget-Friendly Infinity 3 Commuter E-Bike Is Available to Buy, Offers 62 Miles of Range

Designed specifically for commuters, Rymic’s Infinity 3 electric bike focuses on offering both an elegant, appealing design as well as quality components and an impressive range. All these goodies are wrapped in a package that costs half the price of competitors with similar branded parts. The bike is now available to order.
Back in September, I covered the Rymic Infinity 3 commuter e-bike, advertised by the manufacturer as one of the best budget wheelers money can buy. I also promised that I’ll keep you posted regarding the wheeler’s launch. The bike is now finally live on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform, where backers can get it for a really affordable price.
The Infinity 3 doesn’t aim to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it just wants to be the best commuter bike it can be, focusing on all important aspects from design to components and reliability.
With a minimalist yet elegant, city-suitable design, and barely passing as an electric bike at first glance, the Hong Kong-made Infinity 3 is a combination of class and function, to quote the manufacturer. It is available in four color schemes to match different personalities. You can get it in carbon black, galaxy gray, ocean blue, and silver white.
The e-bike features a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame, wide (72 cm/28”) handlebars for minimizing riding fatigue, Tektro mechanical disc brakes, a 7-speed drivetrain, and packs 700Cx35mm tires. It tips the scales at 18 kg (39.6 lb) and has a maximum load capacity of 150 kg (330 lb).
A high-accuracy 46 Nm torque sensor is paired with a 250W motor that is limited to a top speed of 16 mph (25 kph) in Europe and 20 mph (32 kph) in the United States.
One key selling point of the Infinity 3 is its impressive range, with the bike being powered by a 36V/10A removable battery that offers up to 100 km (62 miles) per charge. Not just that, but the battery comes with fast charging that allows you to get it back to 100 percent full in just 2.5 hours.
Rymic’s Infinity 3 commuting bike is now live on Indiegogo where you can get it for a price of $1,200. Shipping is estimated to start this November.
