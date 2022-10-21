Oxfo OX1 Folding E-Bike Boasts a Unibody Frame Design, Offers Up to 84 Miles of Range

With a production background of 15 years backing it up, U.K.-based manufacturer Oxfo aims to take minimalism to a whole new level with its OX1 folding, electric bike. Lightweight, extremely compact, and offering an impressive range, the wheeler promises to bring a new urban style to as many people as possible.
Folding bikes are getting more complex and feature-rich, but that’s not necessarily what you’re looking for in this type of two-wheelers. Aware of the fact that sometimes less is more, Oxfo presents us with the OX1, a minimalist bike with a simplified, unibody frame design. The OX1 boasts of delivering the ultimate fold & roll e-bike experience.
With a magnesium alloy, unibody frame, the OX1 tips the scales at just 16.5 kg (36.3 lb) with the battery included. Not only is it light, but the bike can get insanely compact when folded, making it easy to transport and store even under your desk.
Oxfo's bike doesn’t aim to brag and impress. Instead, it wants to get the job done not just anyhow, but in style, offering at the same time the most comfortable, safe riding experience. There’s no GPS tracking, no app, and there are no gears either.
We don’t have all the specs of the e-bike just yet, but the wheeler will soon launch on Indiegogo, so we’ll get to fill in all the blanks then. What we do know so far is that the OX1 comes with a rear suspension to smooth out your rides, a torque sensor, and a removable battery that’s tastefully hidden into the seat post. You can choose between a 6.4Ah or a 7Ah Samsung lithium battery, with the maximum range you can squeeze out of the bike being 135 km (approximately 84 miles) per charge.
Several riding modes are available with the OX1, from a sport mode to a power assist one, and you can adjust them from the small display on the handlebars.
We don’t know how much Oxfo plans to ask for its OX1 folding bike, but we’ll be back with updates as soon as the Indiegogo campaign launches. Meanwhile, you can feast your eyes on the stylish bike in the video below.
