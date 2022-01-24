Japanese-Made, Folding E-Bike Has Only 57 Parts, It's Low Maintenance and Built to Last

With a multiple-awarded, sleek, and ergonomic design, a patented shaft drive system, and durable construction, the Honbike is one of the most cleverly engineered folding e-bikes. It acts like a true transformer that goes from a rideable two-wheeler to an extremely compact vehicle in under 10 seconds.
Developed in Japan, the Honbike Pro electric bike is now getting ready to hit the global market, encouraged by the multiple design awards won and the high sales figures.
It is a cool-looking urban commuter on two wheels, and even though it’s quite hefty, at almost 46 lb. (20.8 kg), it is easily transportable and designed to take up minimal space. When folded to its most compact size, it measures only 39 x 17.7 x 33.5 in (99 x 45 x 85 cm), fitting easily in the trunk of your car. Folding it is a user-friendly, four-step process that will take you less than 10 seconds. In fact, the entire bike can be fully assembled in 15 minutes and you get everything you need in the box.
Available in three color combinations, the e-bike comes in black, red &black, and white & black. With this being conceived as a micromobility solution, it features a minimalist design, it’s about using small and easily replaceable components and being as maintenance-free as possible. Honbike boasts of its bike using just 57 components compared to other e-bikes that come with more than 250 parts, which means more things to break and more repairs needed.
The two-wheeler is equipped with a small but adjustable saddle, 20 x 2.125 tires that can be changed within two minutes, and its proprietary drive shaft is fully enclosed in a sealed shaft tube, promising over 31,000 miles (50,000 km) without requiring any maintenance work. An OLED display is integrated into the handlebar.
Honbike also takes pride in using the smallest 250W hub motor for its folding city bike, weighing 4.2 lb (1.9 kg) and helping with the overall portability of the wheeler. It is paired with an easily detachable 36V, 6 Ah battery that offers a range of up to 24.8 miles (approximately 40 km) on a charge. Three and a half to four hours are required for the battery to fully recharge.
With a 5-speed pedal assist, the bike can reach the standard speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph). As a safety measure, the Honbike comes with a built-in tilt sensor that shuts off the motor if the bike tilts to more than 30 degrees. This offers more control to the rider and reduces the chances of falling.
The Honbike will cost you $2,100. It will launch on Indiegogo on February 25, where you can get it for 50 percent off its retail price.
