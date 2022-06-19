autoevolution
Morfuns Ups Its Game With the Eole X Folding E-Bike, Adds Full Suspension and More Range

City commutes have become faster, more comfortable, and more convenient, and we owe it all to the micromobility revolution, led by bicycles and scooters. The new Eole X folding e-bike from Morfuns was also designed with urban mobility in mind and can take you further than you can imagine.
The Eole X isn’t Morfuns first attempt at building a versatile, reliable folding e-bike. The Eole was introduced back in 2020, as a nimble, lightweight two-wheeler with an all-carbon frame. It was available in two versions: the more budget-friendly Eole C and the sportier Eole S.

Now the manufacturer is back with two new Eole models: the Eole X and Eole X Pro. Both models replace the carbon frame with an aluminum alloy, which isn’t exactly an upgrade, but Morfuns compensates in other areas. The Eole X tips the scales at 19 kg (41.8 lb) while the premium Pro is even bulkier, weighing 23 kg (50.7 lb).

Now for the first and most important improvement: the new Eole X e-bikes both come with suspension, with the standard model featuring rear rubber suspension, while the Eole X Pro adds front hydraulic suspension too, which no longer limits the e-bike to smooth, urban terrain.

Another difference between the Eole X and the Pro version is that the former features an 8-speed derailleur, while the latter has 9 gears. Morfuns equipped the Eole X with 20” x 2.2” tires, while the Eole X Pro comes with wider, 20” x 2.4” ones.

Other notable features of the Eole X are the automatic headlights, oil hydraulic brakes, and the color TFT display.

Morfuns’ new folding e-bike comes with a 36V/10Ah battery that offers a range of up to 46 miles (75 km) on a charge, and you can also upgrade to a 15Ah battery to get up to 71 miles (115 km) of range. The 350W rear-hub motor (250W for customers in Europe) delivers up to 65 Nm of torque.

Morfuns sells its new, folding e-bikes on Indiegogo and you can order them both at an early bird price of $1,300 (Eole X) and $1,500 (Eole X Pro). The Eole X should arrive at your door this September, while the estimated delivery time for the Eole X Pro is October 2022.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

