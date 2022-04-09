Hycon Folding Bike Blends Italian Style With Comfort and Convenience, It Packs 24" Wheels

Italian-made Hycon is a two-wheeler that offers the comfort of a regular bike and the convenience of a folding bicycle, allowing you to carry it just like a suitcase.
There’s no shortage of folding bikes out there, that’s for sure, but there's just something about the Hycon that makes it stand out against other brands. The wheeler comes with a Chromoly steel frame, which according to the manufacturer, strikes the perfect balance between comfort, durability, low weight, and stability.
What makes the Hycon more special is the fact that it is equipped with 24” wheels just like a regular bike, while still offering a patented, user-friendly folding system. This way, the wheeler doesn’t just get ultra-compact but also easy to carry, with its wheels getting parallel so that you can roll it like a suitcase.
Hycon is available in two main models and several configurations. You can opt for the City model or the Gravel one. Once you settle for one of them, you can further configure the bike to have an electric motor or not, to come with a carbon belt drive or a classic chain and cassette.
If you go with the electric version, your Hycon will come with a 250 W motor with a torque output limited to 40 Nm. It may not be much, but you have to remember this is an urban commuter meant to just get you from home to the bus station, the office, and back home. In this configuration, the bike can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph) with the pedal assist, also keeping your ride legal. Four power modes are available: no assist, eco, turbo, and custom.
There’s also a KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) integrated, allowing the motor to store energy and convert it back to motor power when required.
A battery whose capacity we don’t know claims to offer up to 45 km (28 miles) of range in the turbo mode and up to 60 km (37 miles) in the eco mode, on a single charge. As for the time required to fully charge it, the battery requires approximately three hours.
An app (BitRide Connect) is available with the Hycon electric bike, which, among others, lets you choose your riding mode.
You can now find the Hycon folding bike on Kickstarter. It starts at €2020 (around $2,200) for the most basic version, non-motorized, and in the classic chain configuration. The most expensive Hycon is the Gravel e, which will cost you €3,540 ($3,870). For this money, you get the gravel electric model, with the carbon belt drive. The estimated delivery date is September 2022.
