Morfuns Éole Is the Elegant, Foldable and Light e-Bike for Super-Nice Commutes

Add here's another strong contender on the list of solid options for a fun, sweat-free commute: the Morfuns Éole. Meant for the city, this electric bicycle aims to be the best of both worlds, in that it’s nimble and reliable, but also very lightweight, which means you can easily carry it up the stairs or onto public transport. If you still dare ride it at this point in time, given the international health crisis.
Foldable e-bikes are a hit with city riders for all the obvious reasons, with number one being that they offer a practical solution for those who don’t own a house or a garage, and don’t have too much storage space. That said, foldable bikes take a lot of wear and tear at the hinges, and to make matters even worse, electric models are usually on the heavy side.
As of right now, both versions of the Éole are crowdfunding on IndieGoGo, which means backers can get them at discounted prices. As any rider knows, carbon fiber isn’t cheap, but if you dare take a risk on Morfuns, you could actually get it at the same price you could buy an aluminum alloy bike from the competition.
The Éole C is the budget-friendly model and is available for prices starting at $999 for backers. The prices are available for pre-orders only, and MRSP on both models is estimated to be double the amount. The C has a lightweight carbon fiber frame, with the name standing for “comfortable and convenient.”
The C tips the scales at 15.8 kg (34.8 pounds) and is the heaviest of the two, though still lighter than similar e-bikes. There’s a 36V 7.0Ah non-removable battery with Samsung cells hidden in the seatpost and a 250W or 300W rear hub motor. The battery is good for 45 km (28 miles) on a single charge in pedal-assist model only. A 7-speed Shimano Tourney derailleur, mechanic disc brakes, and 20-inch Kenda tires complete the offer on this affordable, foldable e-bike.
The C’s bigger and tougher brother is the S, which stands for “sports and super-light.” The S is the C with more carbon fiber, including in the handlebars and the seatpost, and with lighter, premium components. So, you get an AKM Super Light 36-V/250-W motor with torque sensor, hydraulic disc brakes, a Shimano Sora 9-speed derailleur, and 20-inch Schwalbe tires. These premium options add to price, which is half of the MRSP for pledgers, at $1,259.
Being lighter, the S has a slightly bigger range, of 50 km (31 miles), and comes with the option of attaching an extra bottle battery to double it. The S weighs just 12.8 kg (28.2 pounds) and, according to the makers, is “light enough for a lady to carry down from the trunk.” Because ladies are known to be the feeblest, weakest, tiniest things, but you get the idea: this e-bike is super-light.
Morfuns promises that the Éole has been stress-tested for durability and reliability with constant folding, and that the carbon fiber frame and the hinges do what they’re supposed to. The makers also tout this new bike as an improvement over anything else on the market right not, both for the use of carbon fiber and for hiding the battery in the seatpost, with wiring hidden at the bottom for improved waterproof performance.
Available in blue, orange-red and classic black, the top speed of the Éole is limited according to where it’s shipping: 25 kph (15.5 mph) for Europe, and 28 kph (17.4 mph) with the 250W motor and 32 kph (20 mph) with the 300W option for the United States.
Deliveries to backers start in December, and full-scale production on this wonder-e-bike starts right after that.
