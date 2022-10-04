Zectron Folding E-Bike Wants To Be Your Urban Dream Ride, Boasts 150 Miles of Range

More on this:

1 74-Year-Old Invents a Functional E-Bike With a Tiny, 6-Inch Front Wheel. Meet the E Mouse

2 Hunna Folding E-Bike Is Rugged but Stylish, Built for Adventures in the City and Beyond

3 Onebot S2 Folding E-Bike Is a Toy on Wheels That Zips Through the City the Fun Way

4 Japanese-Made, Folding E-Bike Has Only 57 Parts, It's Low Maintenance and Built to Last

5 Vektron S10 Folding e-Bike Is a Sleek and Speedy Urban Commuter Vehicle