Zectron Folding E-Bike Wants To Be Your Urban Dream Ride, Boasts 150 Miles of Range

Comfortable, easily portable, and boasting an insane range, Zectron’s folding e-bike sounds like a winner and a "dream ride", to quote its manufacturer.
As far as urban commuters are concerned, the smaller, the better. And if you throw a catchy design and reliability into the mix, you get the Zectron two-wheeler, a versatile and smart bike that seems to go forever on a single charge.
The e-bike will be available in several colors, all of them meant to emphasize its futuristic design. It features what the manufacturer describes as a uni-body frame, meaning that the bike’s frame and chassis are made as a single unit, which is supposed to deliver a new level of comfort. As for the material of the frame, the Zectron uses aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, which is both lightweight and durable, while offering better overall performance.
In addition to the patented frame design, Zectron also comes with a patented suspension design, whose purpose is to make your ride as smooth as possible.
Zectron Bikes went with internal cable routing, which contributes to the clean and minimalist design of the wheeler. The e-bike can easily be folded in just two steps, making it easy to store and transport in a bus, your car, etc.
All the important stats of your Zectron’s bike are displayed on a 3.9” monitor on the handlebar. Other notable features are the integrated GPS tracker and the dedicated app.
On to more important business, the folding e-bike packs a 350W motor and can reach a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) in the U.S. For Europe, the limit is 15 mph (25 kph). Riders rely on a 5-level pedal assist to help them go faster.
But the biggest selling point of the Zectron e-bike is its range, with the manufacturer claiming that one full charge of the battery will last you up to 150 miles (approximately 250 km), potentially offering a week’s ride. The specs of the battery are yet to be revealed.
We don’t know how much the Zectron costs either, but the e-bike should launch soon on Indiegogo, where it will be available to order. We'll keep you posted, but just in case, you should also sign up on the manufacturer's website for updates and to benefit from the generous, 50 percent discount on the e-bike. Meanwhile, you can take a better look at the Zectron in the video below.
