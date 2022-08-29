Hunna Folding E-Bike Is Rugged but Stylish, Built for Adventures in the City and Beyond

Created by the U.K.-based youth empowerment organization, Unique Talent, under the Rolltech concept, the Hunna folding, electric bike boasts a modern, appealing design and a rugged construction.
Built with convenience, safety, and affordability in mind, Hunna is equipped with fat, 20” x 4” anti-puncture tires for any terrain, claiming to ensure a smooth ride not just in the city but also outside of it. The e-bike packs Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and its engine cuts off when the rider brakes. Also as an extra security feature, the bike’s battery can be locked or removed.
In addition to flaunting a stylish look and a solid construction, Hunna also claims to be convenient to carry with you during your daily commutes. This is a foldable wheeler that comes with a quick, three-step folding system that allows you to compress the bike to just 110 cm (43.3”) in length and 85 cm (33.4”) in height, by easily folding the frame and the stem, and adjusting the seat post. However, if the specifications on the Indiegogo campaign page are correct, Hunna weighs a whopping 29 kg (64 lb) with the battery included, which is not exactly feather-light when it comes to hauling it around.
Other notable features of the Hunna folding e-bike are the full suspension, built-in LED lights, and the large LCD screen that also comes with a USB port, so you can charge your phone while zipping through through the city.
Hunna is available in two versions: a 250W motor variant and a 750W variant. They are both Bafang brushless motors, with the former being limited to a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph), while the latter can go as fast as 30 mph (48 kph).
The 250W version packs a 15 Ah battery that claims to offer up to 40 miles (64 km) of range per charge, while the 750W version comes with a bigger, 17.5 Ah battery that has enough juice for up to 50 miles (80 km).
Both Hunna bikes are now available on Indiegogo and, if you hurry, you can have the 250W e-bike for a discounted price of $2,050. The more powerful, 750W model is priced at approximately $2,450. The estimated shipping date is January 2023.
