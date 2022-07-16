British-Made Electric P Line Urban Is Brompton's Lightest, Folding Electric Bike to Date

British bike manufacturer Brompton is a reputable brand when it comes to folding bicycles. After it made the headlines at the beginning of the year reinventing itself with the ultralight T Line city bike, it is now back with another series: the Electric P Line, its lightest folding wheeler ever.
The T Line, launched a few months back, features an ultralight titanium frame that Brompton claims to make the bike comparable to carbon road bikes. It is the titanium construction that makes the T Line tip the scales at just 7.4 kg (16 lb). But this model has got one shortcoming: it’s not electric. It is a problem that has now been fixed with the recently launched Electric P Line.
Brompton’s new bike is available in two models, Urban and Urban with Roller Rack. They are identical in everything except their weight, as the latter features a 341 g (12 oz) rack designed around the center of gravity, which makes it feel like a light suitcase. The roller rack has a luggage capacity of 10 kg (22 lb).
The Electric P Line keeps the same folding design that made Brompton famous. When folded, the bike measures just 645 mm (25.3”) in height, 565 mm (23”) in width, and 270 mm (10.6”) in depth.
As for the frame of the bike, the main one uses heat-treated steel tubing and the rear frame is once again made from Titanium. Brompton’s lightest folding e-bike weighs 15.6 kg (34.3 lb). The Urban Roller Rack version tips the scales at 15.9 kg (35 pounds).
Both bikes feature a 4-speed drivetrain and 349 x 35C Continental tires. They pack a 250W brushless motor that provides assistance up to 25 kph (15.5 mph) and a 300Wh battery that offers ranges from 20 to 45 miles (30 to 70 km) per charge. The battery comes with a USB port to charge portable devices such as your phone, etc. A full charge of the battery takes four hours with a 2A charger.
Brompton’s Electric P Line is not your best option on the budget. The Urban version starts at £3,695 (approximately $4,400), while the Urban with Roller Rack has a starting price of £3,775 ($4,500).
