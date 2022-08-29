Rocket League Ends Season 7 With a Bang, All the Rewards Revealed

With Rocket League’s Season 7 almost at an end, Psyonix announced all the rewards players can earn once the current season finishes next month. All the prizes will be up for grabs from September 1 to 5 for all players participating in the new Rocket League activities.
Beginning next month, players can dive into a sandy game of Beach Ball and gain double XP regardless of what mode they play. Additionally, Psyonix announced that the LTM takes place in Salty Shores Arena featuring a Beach Ball that curves in the air depending on how players hit it.
That said, players who completed their ten placement matches to be placed in a Rank, they’ll be scoring a bunch of rewards.
Season 7 Rewards
- Bronze I or higher – Season 7 – Bronze Boost
- Silver I or higher – Season 7 – Silver Boost + lower Boost
- Gold I or higher – Season 7 – Gold Boost + lower Boosts
- Platinum I or higher – Season 7 – Platinum Boost + lower Boosts
- Diamond I or higher – Season 7 – Diamond Boost + lower Boosts
- Champion I or higher – Season 7 – Champion Boost + lower Boosts
- Grand Champion I – Season 7 – Grand Champion Boost + lower Boosts
- Supersonic Legend – Season 7 – Supersonic Legend Boost + lower Boosts
Just like previous seasons, Season 7 Rewards will also grant Titles for players at the Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend Rank.
Grand Champion Titles
- Competitive Grand Champion: “S7 GRAND CHAMPION” in Crimson text
- Rumble Grand Champion: “S7 RNG CHAMP” in Crimson text
- Hoops Grand Champion: “S7 DUNK MASTER” in Crimson text
- Snow Day Grand Champion: “S7 BLIZZARD WIZARD” in Crimson text
- Dropshot Grand Champion: “S7 FLOOR DESTROYER” in Crimson text
Supersonic Legend Title Rewards
- Competitive Supersonic Legend: “S7 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” in Titanium White text
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: “S7 RNGENIUS” in Titanium White text
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: “S7 LEGENDARY BALLER” in Titanium White text
- Snow Day Supersonic Legend: “S7 ICE TITAN” in Titanium White text
- Dropshot Supersonic Legend: “S7 TILE ANNIHILATOR” in Titanium White text
Rocket League veterans probably know already, but newcomers should be aware that Tournament Credits always reset when a season ends, so all unspent credits will be converted to the highest level reward a player is eligible to earn based on their rank. Furthermore, everyone who participates in Competitive Tournaments by the end of Season 7 will receive an All-Star cup reward.