Rocket League Ends Season 7 With a Bang, All the Rewards Revealed

29 Aug 2022, 15:17 UTC ·
With Rocket League’s Season 7 almost at an end, Psyonix announced all the rewards players can earn once the current season finishes next month. All the prizes will be up for grabs from September 1 to 5 for all players participating in the new Rocket League activities.
Beginning next month, players can dive into a sandy game of Beach Ball and gain double XP regardless of what mode they play. Additionally, Psyonix announced that the LTM takes place in Salty Shores Arena featuring a Beach Ball that curves in the air depending on how players hit it.

That said, players who completed their ten placement matches to be placed in a Rank, they’ll be scoring a bunch of rewards.

Season 7 Rewards
  • Bronze I or higher – Season 7 – Bronze Boost
  • Silver I or higher – Season 7 – Silver Boost + lower Boost
  • Gold I or higher – Season 7 – Gold Boost + lower Boosts
  • Platinum I or higher – Season 7 – Platinum Boost + lower Boosts
  • Diamond I or higher – Season 7 – Diamond Boost + lower Boosts
  • Champion I or higher – Season 7 – Champion Boost + lower Boosts
  • Grand Champion I – Season 7 – Grand Champion Boost + lower Boosts
  • Supersonic Legend – Season 7 – Supersonic Legend Boost + lower Boosts

Just like previous seasons, Season 7 Rewards will also grant Titles for players at the Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend Rank.

Grand Champion Titles
  • Competitive Grand Champion: “S7 GRAND CHAMPION” in Crimson text
  • Rumble Grand Champion: “S7 RNG CHAMP” in Crimson text
  • Hoops Grand Champion: “S7 DUNK MASTER” in Crimson text
  • Snow Day Grand Champion: “S7 BLIZZARD WIZARD” in Crimson text
  • Dropshot Grand Champion: “S7 FLOOR DESTROYER” in Crimson text

Supersonic Legend Title Rewards
  • Competitive Supersonic Legend: “S7 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” in Titanium White text
  • Rumble Supersonic Legend: “S7 RNGENIUS” in Titanium White text
  • Hoops Supersonic Legend: “S7 LEGENDARY BALLER” in Titanium White text
  • Snow Day Supersonic Legend: “S7 ICE TITAN” in Titanium White text
  • Dropshot Supersonic Legend: “S7 TILE ANNIHILATOR” in Titanium White text

Rocket League veterans probably know already, but newcomers should be aware that Tournament Credits always reset when a season ends, so all unspent credits will be converted to the highest level reward a player is eligible to earn based on their rank. Furthermore, everyone who participates in Competitive Tournaments by the end of Season 7 will receive an All-Star cup reward.

