Onebot S2 Folding E-Bike Is a Toy on Wheels That Zips Through the City the Fun Way

With its super cute and compact design, lightweight, aviation-grade magnesium alloy frame, and folding design, Onebot’s S2 urban leisure e-bike is like a toy on wheels you can’t help but fall in love with.
Urban mobility is all about convenience, time efficiency, and moving effortlessly throughout the city. And if you can also add fun into the mix, you’ve got the perfect solution. This adorably-looking e-bike from Onebot might not look like the most reliable ride out there, but rest assured, it can hold its own.
This thing flaunts an aviation-grade magnesium alloy frame that is solid but weighs 30 percent less than traditional aluminum alloy materials, at least according to Onebot. The frame has undergone 300,000 vibration tests to ensure the body is rigid and strong enough.
Tipping the scales at only 39 lb (17.6 kg), the Onebot S2 can be easily transported wherever needed. It also comes with folding integrated pedals and stem, so you can store it in the trunk of your car. But even though this Chinese-made e-bike is small and light, it still offers an impressive payload capacity, being able to handle a weight of up to 100 kg (220 lb).
The Onebot S2 is equipped with 14” x 1.95” explosion-proof pneumatic tires, comes with a small LCD display, and is available in two color schemes: cyber gray and pop blue.
While you wouldn’t expect such a small wheeler to actually pack a motor, the Onebot S2 does, and it has a rated power of 250W. This mini-bike can go as fast as 15.5 mph (25 kph) and needs 3.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 15 mph (24 kph). You’ve got three riding modes to choose from: fitness mode (with no electric assistance, to do your cardio workout), long ride mode (with the motor assist on), and casual mode (in which you turn on the power and don’t pedal, for lazy city riding).
A 36V/6Ah/216Wh battery offers up to 31 miles (50 km) of fun per charge, with 3 to 5 hours being required for the battery to get back to 100 percent.
If the funny and fun Onebot S2 folding e-bike managed to get your attention, you can find it on Indiegogo and get one for yourself for just $500. The estimated delivery date is September 2022.
