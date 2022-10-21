Wacky Racers Once Tried to Beat the Peugeot 208 in a Commercial – They Failed

If you grew up watching Wacky Races, you must be pretty happy to have learned it will make a comeback as a stop-motion series. If you have no idea what it is, you ended up here by accident: no one who loves cars has failed to meet Mutley, Penelope Pitstop, the Ant Hill Mob, and all the gang created by Hanna Barbera in the 1960s. Peugeot was smart enough to put them in a commercial to compete with the Peugeot 208 made in Brazil. Guess who won?

16 photos