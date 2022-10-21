Jeep Wrangler 4xe Recalled Due to Unsecured Fuse Inside High-Voltage Battery

The most fuel-efficient Wrangler there is, the plug-in 4xe has been hit with a recall. 13,722 vehicles are believed to have been assembled with incorrect fasteners securing the 200-amp fuse in the battery assembly.
The technical safety and regulatory compliance organization within FCA US LLC started investigating this problem on April 25th after the Auburn Hills-based automaker became aware of a damaged fuse in a 2022 model year Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The second and third reports followed on April 26th and April 29th. Come May 2nd, it was determined that incorrect fasteners were to blame. A month later, yet another report of a damaged fuse was received, prompting FCA to send the battery to Samsung SDI for inspection.
It should be noted that Samsung SDI has already recalled the high-voltage batteries in the Ford Escape PHEV and Jeep Wrangler 4xe over an issue concerning the busbar terminal. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles received confirmation of the wrong fastener used to secure the 200-amp fuse from the South Korean supplier, escalating the issue to the Vehicle Regulations Committee. Better late than never, FCA decided that a recall is necessary.
The third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit is aware of six field reports, three warranty claims, and three customer records related to the aforementioned condition, with dates of receipt ranging between March 26th and June 24th of this year. Dealers will be informed to inspect and – if necessary - replace the high-voltage battery fuse fasteners on December 2nd, the day that notifications will be mailed to known Wrangler 4xe owners.
Recall 22V-768 lists build dates ranging from January 13th and May 18th, the day the incorrect fasteners were removed from vehicle production. Vehicles assembled before or after this period feature correct fasteners. Incorrect fasteners may cause high resistance in the 200-amp fuse interface, thus generating heat, and potentially resulting in a sudden loss of motive.
