Vilner Tunes the Jeep Wrangler, Says "A Whole Herd of Cows Went Into the Upholstery"

Last time we wrote about Vilner, it was 2021, and the car in question was a Tesla Model 3. As for the latest to bear their signature, it’s something that sits in a completely different class, and it doesn’t have an electric drivetrain either.
The vehicle in question is a Jeep Wrangler, from the JL generation, whose Romanian owner wanted something a bit more exquisite for the interior. Thus, they turned to the tuner based in neighboring Bulgaria, who answered the call by completely reupholstering the cockpit.
According to Vilner, the entire work took six weeks to complete, out of which two went into dressing up the roll bar. The re-trimming process was done by hand, and for the next statement, environmentalists should look away, because the tuner claims that “a whole herd of cows went into the upholstery.”
“Absolutely everything you see in the interior is made by hand, which allows us extreme control over even the finest details,” said Atanas Vilner. “What’s more, it means that it’s impossible for two identical cars – be it in a different color scheme, or literally 1:1 – to leave the workshop."
Everywhere you look inside this tuned Jeep Wrangler, you will see brown leather. The premium material has been wrapped around the seats, central armrest, door cards, dashboard, steering wheel, gearshift lever, center console, pillars, visors, and so on, with suede in a matching shade present too. Giving it a more barn-y flair is the wood trim decorating the dashboard, steering wheel, and part of the door panels.
The truck’s owner wanted the exterior to look stock, so Vilner drew the line at these upgrades. Also, since there is no mention of the engine powering this Jeep Wrangler Sahara anywhere in the press release, it probably hasn’t been touched at all.
