Virtual Jaguar F-Type Limousine Coupe Looks Like Feisty Four-Door GT Perfection

Although its sales do not reach astronomic levels, the bad-to-the-bone turbocharged, or supercharged Jaguar F-Type ‘kitty’ is still around, trying to keep the sports car banner alive for just a little longer.
This two-door, two-seater grand tourer will soon bow out of existence after no less than a decade of feisty model years, underpinned by the Roadster and fastback Coupe body styles, plus a host of 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo, 3.0-liter supercharged V6, and 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engines. But what if Jaguar reimagined the F-Type series with an expanding roster instead of just giving it a 2024 F-Type 75 special edition to mark the coming end of ICE production?
Well, we all know that Jaguar is going to become an electric brand after 2025, not just an iconic nameplate continuation freak. So, this is all gloriously unbelievable wishful thinking. And it arrives courtesy of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back in the estate or shooting brake mood and continues his “Touring the world!” periplus with a second jab at the Jaguar F-Type.
Thus, after seeing his clever station wagon work on the Lexus ES, the pixel master circles back to the previous Jaguar F-Type Shooting Brake digital project that saw the British ‘feline’ ask for additional golf bags to CGI-chew in the trunk. But on this occasion, this is something even more dramatic than seeing a two-piece trunk spoiler done in a novel, virtual way. Yeah, that one is also present, but now it is not the star of the CGI show anymore.
Instead, the entire Jaguar F-Type Limousine Coupe becomes the digital attraction, right after the CGI expert seamlessly combined a four-door sedan, a liftback coupe, a glorious Shooting Brake, and a practical station wagon, plus a GT into just one virtual vehicle. To me, it looks so good that I almost feel like crying because it’s not real…
