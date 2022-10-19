Iconic Facel Vega HK500 Coupe Springs Back to Digital Euro-American EV Lifestyle

France is home to many important automakers. And some of them even have American DNA at their engine roots. So, how about a rebirth of the legendary Facel Vega Coupe under the fitting EV patronage of Stellantis?
Many automotive enthusiasts know about the quirky niche of European cars powered by massive American engines. Representatives include the legendary AC Shelby Cobra or the cool De Tomaso Pantera.
But how about the Jensen Interceptor, the rare Iso Grifo, and even the Facel Vega, a French luxury automaker rocking the ubiquitous Chrysler Hemi V8 under the hood? Well, those are today’s almost-forgotten gems. But you also must know that back in the day, the latter’s models rose to incredible prominence.
As such, Facel Vegas were owned by stars like Pablo Picasso, Ava Gardner, Christian Dior, Ringo Starr, Joan Fontaine, and many others. True, it has since fallen into oblivion, but every now and then a rare barn find still reminds everyone of the long-gone glory days. But if that was not the case anymore, and the Facel Vega brand rose from the ashes of its demise, like an automotive Phoenix?
This is the question asked by the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his CGI vision of how the Facel Vega HK500 Coupe might spring back into action and again adopt the Euro-American lifestyle. Albeit, with a fully electric twist to bode well for the wishful thinking eco case of his signature revival series.
So, in his imagination, the pixel master’s Facel Vega HK500 Coupe not only looks ready to seemingly teach BMW a lesson or two about vertical grille arrangements but also deliver retro styling with a contemporary EV twist. Allegedly, that could only happen courtesy of Stellantis, that Euro-American conglomerate that has modern sports car EV technology just about ready to hit the streets in the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
