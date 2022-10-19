Honda LRV (Large Recreational Vehicle) Is a Cool, Digital Full-Size Three-Row SUV

Honda, a designer and manufacturer of an extensive range of products, still has some unoccupied segments available for grabs. Quite intriguing, right?
Especially with a multinational company that makes anything, from automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs to power equipment, engines, robots, or aircraft, just to name a few. But this is the stark reality - they still have some empty automotive segments. Even though their family of models ranges from tiny Key vehicles to the Ridgeline pickup truck.
A quick glance across the North American lineup will reveal there is still room for more, even after the arrival of the Chevy Blazer EV from another GM mother, the Honda Prologue SUV sibling. Of course, there are always solutions, although some of them are only available across the digital domain.
For example, here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has recently decided to add a flagship three-row SUV called LRV to Honda’s North American range of models. The real-world roster currently consists of the HR-V, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Pilot, and Passport. And while they may seem plentiful, they are actually crowded in just a couple of segments.
So, the all-new HR-V (known as the ZR-V, globally) and CR-V are now both members of the compact crossover SUV pack. Meanwhile, the Passport is a five-seat mid-size CUV and only the Pilot offers the option of third-row seating, but it too keeps the dimensions confined to the mid-size crossover SUV class. Thus, it is no wonder this pixel master decided to steal the full-size, truck-based DNA of the Toyota Sequoia to imagine the hypothetical Honda LRV – aka Large Recreational Vehicle.
In the end, the author was not satisfied with the design – saying it feels like a “bloated Subaru Forester.” But others – including yours truly – might have a different opinion. For me, this imagined Honda looks cool precisely because it uses all of this Japanese manufacturer’s boring design traits. The world still needs ‘tame’ family full-size three-row SUVs! I think…
A quick glance across the North American lineup will reveal there is still room for more, even after the arrival of the Chevy Blazer EV from another GM mother, the Honda Prologue SUV sibling. Of course, there are always solutions, although some of them are only available across the digital domain.
For example, here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has recently decided to add a flagship three-row SUV called LRV to Honda’s North American range of models. The real-world roster currently consists of the HR-V, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Pilot, and Passport. And while they may seem plentiful, they are actually crowded in just a couple of segments.
So, the all-new HR-V (known as the ZR-V, globally) and CR-V are now both members of the compact crossover SUV pack. Meanwhile, the Passport is a five-seat mid-size CUV and only the Pilot offers the option of third-row seating, but it too keeps the dimensions confined to the mid-size crossover SUV class. Thus, it is no wonder this pixel master decided to steal the full-size, truck-based DNA of the Toyota Sequoia to imagine the hypothetical Honda LRV – aka Large Recreational Vehicle.
In the end, the author was not satisfied with the design – saying it feels like a “bloated Subaru Forester.” But others – including yours truly – might have a different opinion. For me, this imagined Honda looks cool precisely because it uses all of this Japanese manufacturer’s boring design traits. The world still needs ‘tame’ family full-size three-row SUVs! I think…