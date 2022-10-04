Carlos Tavares States That France Is Fundamentally Autophobic

France is the home of important carmakers such as Renault, Peugeot, Citroën, Bugatti, Delage, Facel Vega, and a long et cetera. Yet, the latest car-related news from that country is to tell about ridiculously low new speed limits, banning cars or parking spots in certain areas, and new devices to fine drivers for speed or noise, just to name the ones off the top of our heads. It comes as no surprise that Carlos Tavares thinks France is “fundamentally autophobic.”

7 photos