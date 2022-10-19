Hyundai's Grandeur Flagship Sedan Morphs Into a Flashy, Premium Station Wagon

If you like Hyundai’s minimalist yet quirky styling of recent times – as seen on the Tucson or Ioniq 5 and 6, among others – you are going to love the seventh-generation Grandeur luxury sedan.
However, it is going to be quite hard to catch one on the streets – and not just because Hyundai so far only revealed the exterior and interior design, so there is a long way to go before we also get the technical specifications and the exact market release dates. Instead, the model formerly known as the Azera is no longer available everywhere, including the United States.
Over there, it was retired in 2017, which might be a shame considering its new looks. Alas, some American fans might not miss it, just like they are not going to have a longing for its station wagon version. Yeah, estates are out of fashion in the United States, just like minivans, sedans, and other passenger car segments. But do we care about that? Probably not.
This is because the Hyundai Grandeur Wagon is merely wishful thinking, the work of the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who was so fast that he almost CGI-caught the 2023 Hyundai Grandeur before it was officially released... Anyway, that matter less, and we are here to witness the latest behind-the-scenes making of transformation that is embedded below, above all.
Well, the rendering process is as quick and accurate as always, plus it seems the Hyundai Grandeur’s quirky rear styling was naturally inclined towards a practical estate morphing. In the end, the result is not too shabby at all, showcasing how a Touring version of the new flagship sedan from South Korea might look like when combined with the DNA… of a Volvo V90 station wagon! Frankly, it feels spot-on and ready to hit the streets without any digital shame or CGI remorse.
