Virtual Bentley Mulliner Shooting Brake Looks Posh, Should Join Batur and Bacalar

Right now, if you want something practical from Bentley, the only option would be to pack your ritzy bags into the back of a Bentayga ultra-luxury SUV.
Otherwise, one would have to settle for the golf bag-sized space of a Continental GT or the slightly larger option of a Flying Spur. But how about off-road bikes, hunting trophies, the picnic basket, and the lady’s easel? Well, again, those must find their rightful place inside the rather quirky high-rider.
But that is only valid in the real world. Across the virtual realm, there are other options, as well. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is Artem Shkirenko, the virtual 3D artist better known as artshkirenko.3d on social media, who has decided to rework Bentley Mulliner’s style into something practical because even coachbuilders should do estates.
Not the type with stables, hunting grounds, butlers, ballrooms, pools, and whatnot. But rather the ones of the Shooting Brake variety, according to the pixel master, who recently imagined what would happen if the limited, collectible Mulliner Bacalar and Batur would start an entire lineup ensemble. If that ever happened, the newly coachbuilt open-top and coupe would get reinforcements by way of a three-door station wagon.
Interestingly, the CGI expert decided to mostly base the design on the ‘older’ Bacalar rather than the newer, quirkier Batur. That is a personal choice, and we respect that, even if it does not necessarily represent everyone’s cup of CGI tea. Instead, let us highlight some of the distinguishing features, including the massive aftermarket wheels dressed in matching and contrasting two-tone attire, among others.
As for potential technical details, who needs them when all this is merely wishful thinking? Alas, it would be cool to imagine this Mulliner Shooting Brake arriving posh yet fast at the local mall to stand out in the ritzy crowd of ultra-luxury and super-SUVs with something completely different – though just as useful.
