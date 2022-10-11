2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition Marks the End of Production

Unveiled in October 1948, the bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty XK120 was a remarkable sports car, the fastest of that era. Three quarters of a century later, the Leaping Cat of Coventry is discontinuing the spiritual descendant of the XK120 with the final model year of the F-Type.
“For 75 years, Jaguar has been renowned for producing extraordinary sports cars that deliver performance, agility, and maximum driver reward,” said chief of exterior design Matthew Beaven. “The F-Type 75 holds true to these principles, adding unique interior and exterior design details to celebrate this lineage before Jaguar becomes an electric brand from 2025."
You’ve heard the man, ladies and gents! Discontinuing internal combustion-engined vehicles will be a great loss for everyone, but on the other hand, bear in mind that it’s probably for the better. More specifically, Jaguar has never been up there with the most reliable of automakers. But even more importantly, Tesla has proven with the Model S Plaid that going electric is a fine way of boosting performance to hypercar-shaming levels.
That said, the 2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 mentioned by Mr. Beaven is more of a styling package rather than a special edition. Augmented with a couple of badges on the front fenders which depict the sports car’s delightful silhouette, the limited-run F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 further boast gloss-black wheels that feature five-spoke and ten-spoke designs, respectively.
The aforementioned silhouette is also present on the Engine Spin center console finisher and stainless-steel tread plates, while the Interior Black Pack is another noteworthy enhancement. Performance seats also need to be mentioned, along with an Ebony Suedecloth headliner, aluminum rear knuckles, revised upper ball joints for the R 75, and Adaptive Dynamics with Configurable Dynamics. Standard on the R 75, Intelligent Driveline Dynamics technology is available on the 75. Last, but certainly not least, the R 75 can be had with carbon-ceramic brakes that comprise six- and four-piston monobloc yellow-painted calipers and 398-mm and 380-mm discs.
Over in the United Kingdom, the 2024 model year Jaguar F-Type lineup consists of the 2.0L R-Dynamic, 5.0L 75, and more powerful R 75. Their output ratings for the UK market are 300, 450, and 575 metric horsepower. Converted to mechanical horsepower, make that 296, 444, and 567.
