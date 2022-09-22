Cheap Jaguar E-Type S1 Is a Bounty of Luck for New Owner, More Surprises Underneath

There’s no beating around the bush. The Jaguar E-Type is one of the most iconic cars of its era. Enzo Ferrari called it the most beautiful car when it first came out. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood owned this masterpiece, including Steve McQueen, the Beetles, and even Frank Sinatra. Owning this gem today is like owning a piece of history. And if we’ve learned anything about history – it never comes cheap.
Luck isn’t something that comes by very often, but recently, Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage YouTube channel has been enjoying a lucky streak. Last month, he bought perhaps the cheapest Ferrari 599 GTB for $133,000 with 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers) on the dash. Last week, he purchased a neat Cadillac CTS-V Wagon for $30,000 (even though it came with a terrible history).
On his most recent update, luck came knocking at his door again, in the form of a Jaguar E-Type S1, and as you’d expect, it was cheap.
“So, when someone emailed me about a Series One E-type Jag, a 4.2-liter 1966 that he bought from a 50-year owner, I thought it was a dream the next day. When I realized this was a real person and the price that we agreed to, I thought, well, this must be a scam,” Hoover revealed.
Apart from mesmerizing the car market with its stunning looks when it first came out, the Jaguar E-Type went ahead to win the 24 hours of Le mans three years in a row. When the road-going version came out in ’59, it was capable of speeds of up to 150 mph (245 kph).
Under the hood, it came with a 4.2-liter in-line six, which was good for about 355 hp (360 ps) for the European version. The American variants were detuned to comply with the emissions regulations.
Hoover got this fantastic piece of history for $69,696, perhaps the cheapest you can get in the United States. It has 73,000 miles (117,482 kilometers) on the dash.
“Perfectly restored examples are now worth well over $300,000, and this car, well, it is a driver, but it was lovingly cared for, and it came with a massive surprise in the trunk and under the hood,” Hoover said.
If that wasn’t enough, the Jaguar E-Type S1 came with vintage service manuals, magazines, books, and records (handwritten) from 1966. yet to be confirmed by Jaguar, this 1966 E-Type Jaguar is a matching numbers unit.
We recommend watching the video below for a glimpse of the treasure trove he got with the rare classic car.
