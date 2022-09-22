Cheap Jaguar E-Type S1 Is a Bounty of Luck for New Owner, More Surprises Underneath

There’s no beating around the bush. The Jaguar E-Type is one of the most iconic cars of its era. Enzo Ferrari called it the most beautiful car when it first came out. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood owned this masterpiece, including Steve McQueen, the Beetles, and even Frank Sinatra. Owning this gem today is like owning a piece of history. And if we’ve learned anything about history – it never comes cheap.

