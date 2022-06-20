Jaguar F-Type Will Get Anniversary Edition, Will Be the Last With Internal Combustion

Jaguar is set to launch a special version of the F-Type later this year, and it will be a model that will celebrate 75 years of sports cars from the brand. The celebration itself will take place in 2023, but the reveal should happen later this year.
The F-Type in question has not been described in detail, but it might come with comparable features to those seen on the F-Pace 1988 Edition. The goal is to offer a bespoke experience, limited production numbers, and exquisite details.
Since we are writing about an anniversary edition, Jaguar might install plaques on each vehicle to underline the fact that the units in question are part of the limited series.
The anniversary edition of the F-Type is set to be the last Jaguar to only be offered with an internal combustion engine. In just three years, the range will shift to an all-electric lineup, which will be a dramatic change from the Coventry brand. In that transition, the I-Pace will be the last Jaguar to come with an internal combustion engine.
The news about the special edition of the F-Type comes from Nick Collins, who is Jaguar Land Rover's Executive Director of Vehicle Programs. He spoke with the folks over at Auto Express on the matter and shaped a timeline of what to expect from the Jaguar range by 2025.
The XE and XF will restart production once chip supply issues are resolved, and the British marque will fulfill the orders it has received for those two models.
As you have read, many things are set to happen in the Jaguar range. According to the brand's official, the plan is on track, and it is "going like a train."
That sounds great if you are excited about this kind of change, and it also means that you should prepare to make an order if you want to have an internal combustion-engined Jaguar before they stop building them. Since we already have a deadline and a designated model that we know will be the last of its kind, it is now just a matter of time.
