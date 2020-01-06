For the 2021 Solar Eclipse, Book a Cruise to Antarctica With Quark Expeditions

2021 Jaguar F-Type Base Spec Rendered With Black Plastic Bumpers, Steel Wheels

In production since 2013 under the X152 project code, the F-Type is bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful by all accounts. The 2021 redesign made the F-Type even prettier, but have you ever imagined Jaguar offering a no-frills version of the British sports car? 47 photos



The Hungarian renderer has also switched to Hankook tires of the Kinergy Eco variety, which are more at home on subcompact econoboxes than on a British bruiser with seating for two people and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics control technology.



As for the reason Jaguar won’t offer the F-Type in this configuration, think about how little profit there is to extract from an entry-level configuration such as this fellow here. The base spec would also make do without the limited-slip differential, and engine-wise, the 2.0-liter turbo Ingenium four-cylinder would have to suffice with 300 PS.



Higher up the spectrum, the 2021 F-Type can be had with a supercharged V6 related to the AJ-V8 engine family. The six-cylinder option that everyone was expecting to be replaced by a straight-six with mild-hybrid technology is rated at 380 PS in this application. At the top of the range, the supercharged V8 develops 450 and 575 PS.



It’s rather curious that Jaguar couldn’t work its magic on the oily bits of



