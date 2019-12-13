2021 Jaguar F-Type Shooting Brake Looks Even Better Than the Coupe

Shooting brake renderings are an automotive fashion phenomenon that's been going on for over a decade. It almost feels like the more we talk about it, the less inclined car companies are to do something about it. Regardless: Jaguar, can you please make the F-Type Shooting Brake!
Is it so unlikely that a shooting brake would be put on sale? It depends on your definition of the word. A 5-door shooting brake isn't considered to be the real deal by most folks, but it's more likely to be offered. The obvious example is a Mercedes CLA 5-door, though nearly all stylish wagons have a hit of it.
There are obvious examples like the Kia Proceed GT and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo and less apparent examples such as the Peugeot 508 SW, which has frameless doors.
A 3-door SB is an entirely different beast, more difficult to explain. Is this about practicality or looking cool and paying tribute to the past? Keep that question in mind while you picture the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso or the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake.
Regardless, you have to ask what the benefit of a taller trunk would be in the case of the Jaguar F-Type. You could have fitted leather luggage and pretend to be a billionaire instead of just a regular millionaire. Rear visibility would probably see improvements as well.
Hungarian artist X-Tomi Design is responsible for this latest Jaguar shooting brake rendering. It takes advantage of the fresh features introduced by the 2021 facelift, especially the narrow headlights. Squint and you might see this as an XE with a longer nose.
That R badge in the middle of the black grille also gets us excited. For 2021, this signifies a 575 horsepower 5-liter supercharged V8. Combine this with the AWD and you really are getting a discount Ferrari GTC4 Lusso for a quarter of the price.
