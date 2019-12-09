2020 Jaguar I-Pace Update Offers 234 Miles of Range Thanks to eTrophy Know-How

Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy

The redesigned F-Type may be the most important Jaguar of the moment, but the I-Pace hasn’t been forgotten either. In production since 2018 at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria, the electric SUV gains 12 more miles of range for 2020 thanks to a software update 99 photos



Optimizations to the all-wheel-drive torque management, battery, and thermal systems are in store. The 90- kWh pack and dual-motor setup are now capable of 234 miles of range on a full charge. That’s 377 kilometers in European currency, which is adequate for an SUV this sporty. But better still, the update comes at no charge to the customer.



Even the regenerative braking system has been improved by harvesting more energy at lower driving speeds. The algorithm in charge of predictive range calculation now offers a more accurate and consistent estimate according to Jaguar’s press release.



“The I-Pace eTrophu has generated a huge amount of data for us to analyze and those marginal gains, derived from competition on the track, are now being applied to customers’ cars to further enhance their driving experience,” said vehicle engineering manager Stephen Boulter. “The new software updates optimize the powertrain control systems to improve efficiency and allow drivers to travel even further on a single charge without any hardware changes – it really is a case of the vehicle getting better with age.”



Jaguar says that the eTrophy – serving as the support series for Formula E since 2019 – has helped the engineers and software developers to better understand what can be improved about the road-going model. Other than that, more than 50 million miles of real-world driving have been scrutinized to leverage the optimum efficiency settings.

