2020 Jaguar I-Pace Update Offers 234 Miles of Range Thanks to eTrophy Know-How

9 Dec 2019, 16:41 UTC
The redesigned F-Type may be the most important Jaguar of the moment, but the I-Pace hasn’t been forgotten either. In production since 2018 at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria, the electric SUV gains 12 more miles of range for 2020 thanks to a software update.
Jaguar says that the eTrophy – serving as the support series for Formula E since 2019 – has helped the engineers and software developers to better understand what can be improved about the road-going model. Other than that, more than 50 million miles of real-world driving have been scrutinized to leverage the optimum efficiency settings.

Optimizations to the all-wheel-drive torque management, battery, and thermal systems are in store. The 90-kWh pack and dual-motor setup are now capable of 234 miles of range on a full charge. That’s 377 kilometers in European currency, which is adequate for an SUV this sporty. But better still, the update comes at no charge to the customer.

The software that Jaguar developed for the 2020 model year helps the battery run in a lower state of charge. The thermal management system, meanwhile, is programmed to close the active radiator vanes more frequently to improve aerodynamics. As for the all-wheel-drive system, the torque distribution between the front and rear motors promises superior efficiency only when the I-Pace is driven in ECO Mode.

Even the regenerative braking system has been improved by harvesting more energy at lower driving speeds. The algorithm in charge of predictive range calculation now offers a more accurate and consistent estimate according to Jaguar’s press release.

“The I-Pace eTrophu has generated a huge amount of data for us to analyze and those marginal gains, derived from competition on the track, are now being applied to customers’ cars to further enhance their driving experience,” said vehicle engineering manager Stephen Boulter. “The new software updates optimize the powertrain control systems to improve efficiency and allow drivers to travel even further on a single charge without any hardware changes – it really is a case of the vehicle getting better with age.”

One last additional change is the software-over-the-air functionality, which means that owners will no longer need to drive to the dealership in order to receive fresh software and functionalities. For the time being, Jaguar hasn’t released any information about what kind of OTA improvements will be made in the coming months for existing models and the 2020 I-Pace.
