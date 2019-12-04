Over 30 Classic Jaguars Found in English Greenhouse Because Barns Are so Tacky

Barns are so tacky and cheap, everybody’s got one. In what is perhaps the most British, poshest barn find of the year, over 30 classic Jaguars were found in a greenhouse in Beaulieu, Hampshire, in England.
The find is attributed to Beaulieu Garage, which says on Facebook that they were asked to help clear out a collection of cars. On scene, they found over 30 early-on Jaguars, mostly E-Types, abandoned in a giant greenhouse.
How so many valuable, beautiful cars could be left to rot under transparent panels of glass remains a mystery, but the assumption is that they were somehow “forgotten” on private property. Be that as it may, they are in less than top-shape condition, since one thing greenhouses are known for is high humidity. Humidity never goes well with rust-prone materials, duh.
Now that they’re being cleaned out, Beaulieu Garage says it expects all of them to be restored, though many are long-term projects. Others, someone from the Garage says on Facebook, could be put back on the road in a matter of days.
“Over 30 classic Jaguars, mostly E-Types, most of which looked like they'd been there a very long time,” Beaulieu Garage writes on social media. “An offer was made and now I need to work out what to do with a whole lot of rusty metal.”
“We have spent this week recovering these cars and they are now at our storage facility. Condition wise there's a few you could probably get running in a couple of days but most are more long term projects. All definitely need some work before they are put back on the road. We have log books for the majority of them. We are still cataloging exactly what we have,” the Garage says in a follow-up post.
It also says that “all” vehicles in this massive
barn greenhouse find will be back on the road, after some time.
It also says that “all” vehicles in this massive