autoevolution

Over 30 Classic Jaguars Found in English Greenhouse Because Barns Are so Tacky

4 Dec 2019, 14:16 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Barns are so tacky and cheap, everybody’s got one. In what is perhaps the most British, poshest barn find of the year, over 30 classic Jaguars were found in a greenhouse in Beaulieu, Hampshire, in England.
28 photos
Jaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UK
The find is attributed to Beaulieu Garage, which says on Facebook that they were asked to help clear out a collection of cars. On scene, they found over 30 early-on Jaguars, mostly E-Types, abandoned in a giant greenhouse.

How so many valuable, beautiful cars could be left to rot under transparent panels of glass remains a mystery, but the assumption is that they were somehow “forgotten” on private property. Be that as it may, they are in less than top-shape condition, since one thing greenhouses are known for is high humidity. Humidity never goes well with rust-prone materials, duh.

Now that they’re being cleaned out, Beaulieu Garage says it expects all of them to be restored, though many are long-term projects. Others, someone from the Garage says on Facebook, could be put back on the road in a matter of days.

“Over 30 classic Jaguars, mostly E-Types, most of which looked like they'd been there a very long time,” Beaulieu Garage writes on social media. “An offer was made and now I need to work out what to do with a whole lot of rusty metal.”

“We have spent this week recovering these cars and they are now at our storage facility. Condition wise there's a few you could probably get running in a couple of days but most are more long term projects. All definitely need some work before they are put back on the road. We have log books for the majority of them. We are still cataloging exactly what we have,” the Garage says in a follow-up post.

It also says that “all” vehicles in this massive barn greenhouse find will be back on the road, after some time.

jaguar Jaguar E-Type classic car barn find car collection UK
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ditch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang InsteadDitch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang Instead
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs ChargingConcept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far
Latest car models:
TOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverOPEL Insignia Grand SportOPEL Insignia Grand Sport CompactNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra CompactJAGUAR F-Type CoupeJAGUAR F-Type Coupe CoupePORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day