2021 Jaguar F-Type Facelift Leaked, Reveals Sleek Front Fascia

30 Nov 2019, 10:52 UTC ·
Nobody likes to be kept waiting, so there you have it, ladies and gentlemen driver, the 2021 Jaguar F-Type, a few days ahead of the moment when you were supposed to see it - a few images of the facelifted sportscar have shown up on social media before the official unveiling of the model, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 2.
The photos, which you can find in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, showcase both the Coupe and the Convertible incarnation of the British machine.

And it's safe to say Jaguar designers have pulled a bit of a German move on us, bringing the F-Type closer to the look of other, less spicy models, thus strengthening the family identity of the line-up. Of course, certain sportscar buyers might prefer an all-bespoke design or at least a plan that would see the sedans and crossovers replicating the look of the two-door and not the other way around.

The frond end has received the most attention. Thus, the grille is now more generous, while the light clusters appear slimmer. Then we have the new front bumper, which clearly sets the newcomer aside from the pre-revamp model. And this look should certainly make XE and XJ customers happy, since these are the models the fresh styling cues remind us of.

While the changes defining the rear end are more subtle, these still manage to make a difference. And we're looking at LED taillights that now feature a more angular design as the main update. As for that family connection, we can talk about the XE and the I-Pace.

The leaked photos don't take us inside the 2021 Jaguar F-Type, but you can expect a digital instrument cluster not unlike that on the XE. The British automaker is also expected to increase the perceived quality of the cabin and introduce an updated infotainment system.

On the firepower front, the rumors about the F-Type getting BMW twin-turbo V8 power will probably have to wait for the next generation of Jaguar go-fast machines. You see, as we mentioned when discussing the official teaser for the 2021 model, the uber-aggressive soundtrack of the F-Type V8 probably means the company's supercharged AJ-V8 motor will be under the hood.

Nevertheless, the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 will probably make room for the turbocharged straight-six Ingenium featuring 48V electrification. Oh, and let's not forget the entry-level, 2.0-liter turbo-four Ingenium.

