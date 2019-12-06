Software Update Adds More Range to the Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV

When Jaguar introduced its first-ever electric SUV in the United States, the EPA rating for range was estimated at 234 miles. Only available at dealers, a software update for the 90-kWh battery unlocks up to 8 percent more range, translating to 252.7 miles on a full charge.
Electrek.co reports that an owner, Malcolm Bird, received an e-mail from Jaguar confirming the “Range Enhancement Program.” Described as “software enhancements,” those 18.7 miles of additional range come courtest of know-how from the eTrophy series.
“Changes to the torque distribution of the permanent all-wheel-drive system will deliver greater efficiency when driving in ECO mode, while refinements to thermal management control will see the active radiator vanes close more often to enhance aerodynamics,” said the automaker. What’s more, the Li-Ion pack is now set up to run at a lower state of charge.
The analysis of real-world data has also prompted Jaguar to make a few changes to the regenerative braking system, an utmost important piece of hardware for any BEV. In other words, the brakes now harvest more energy, especially at low speeds such as when driving in the city.
An awesome piece of information for I-Pace owners in the United States is that early adopters “will receive an updated instrument panel cluster graphics pack which will refresh the appearance of your vehicle’s instrument display.” But wait, the party piece has yet to come!
Understanding that we live in an increasingly connected world, Jaguar has rolled out the dealership-installed update with over-the-air capability. In other words, even the earliest I-Pace models in the U.S. will no longer need to visit the dealership for a software update.
Speaking of software, Jaguar had a few problems with it and the I-Pace. The 2019 World Car of the Year has been reported to feature an underperforming AEB system by a Norwegian motoring publication, and a Spanish outlet has found that the exterior front wheel locks during the moose test at 73 km/h.
On that note, let’s cut Jaguar some slack this time around because small but beneficial changes keep on coming.
