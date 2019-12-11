2020 Jaguar XE Gains Reims Special Edition in the UK, It's Not Exactly Special

Jaguar is a British company, Reims is a city in the Marne department of France, and the XE Reims Edition is exclusive to British customers. The ridiculousness goes one step beyond once you find out the backstory of this car.
Reims Edition is Jaguar talk for the maiden win of the D-Type at the 12 hours of Reims in 1954, driven by Ken Wharton and Peter Whitehead. What’s wrong with that, you might be wondering? On the one hand, the XE doesn’t have too much in common with the D-Type. But most importantly, who cares about the 12 hours of Reims from 65 years ago instead of the 24 hours of Le Mans?
The world’s oldest endurance race is the stuff of legend, while Reims is nothing more than a speck of dust in motorsport history. Jaguar also happens to be the fourth most dominant constructor at Le Mans, winning seven times. The D-Type, for example, took victory three times on the trot (1955 to ‘57).
Turning our attention back to the XE Reims Edition, only 200 units will be offered in the United Kingdom. The French Racing Blue exterior paintwork is a nod to the XKR-S and XFR-S from not that long ago, but still, we all know that Ecurie Ecosse is the more desirable and storied shade of blue.
Now available to order from 38,295 pounds sterling on-the-road, the XE Reims Edition is described as “the first in a series of Jaguar Factory Specials.” Special it may appear at first glance, but popping the hood reveals nothing more than a 2.0-liter turbo with 250 ponies. Not sporty and not exactly special either, the Reims also features lost of contrasting elements.
These include the gloss-black wheels, black roof, mirror caps, sill inserts, grille and grille surround, side vents, and window surrounds. Obviously enough, this XE is far from special. Every single Reims edition is based on the R-Dynamic S trim level, which retails at 35,505 pounds sterling with the P250 engine.
Dear Jaguar, unless there’s a supercharged V8 under the hood or at least the straight-six Ingenium hybridized turbo, the XE isn’t exactly relevant to anyone. Your definition of “special” is also somewhat off the mark.
Sincerely, everyone who wishes Jaguar to stop boasting and start delivering.
