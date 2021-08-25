2021 Jaguar XE and XF Tap Into Their Darker Sides With New R-Dynamic Black Editions

Subsequent to the introduction of the F-Pace R-Dynamic Black earlier this month, Jaguar has applied a similar treatment to the XE and XF models too.
Derived from the R-Dynamic S specification, the 2021 XE and XF R-Dynamic Black feature a number of special touches inside and out, and can already be ordered in the United Kingdom.
Starting with the paint finishes, the XE R-Dynamic Black is available in the new Ostuni White, as well as the Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Bluefire, and Eiger Grey. The bigger XF R-Dynamic Black can be had in the full range of colors.
Their cockpits have been enhanced with Gloss Grey Figured Ebony for the XE and Satin Charcoal Ash for the XF, while the metal pedals add the finishing touch.
Moreover, the XF gets the Premium Cabin Lighting, and both of them have the updated Pivi Pro infotainment system, with standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Spotify, and cabin air ionization system. The executive model has an Active Road Noise Cancellation tech feature too, which contributes to a more elevated driving experience.
Depending on where they are sold, the XE premium compact and XF executive vehicles can be had with the 2.0-liter gasoline engine, with 250 PS (246 HP / 184 kW) and rear-wheel drive or 300 PS (296 HP / 222 kW) and all-wheel drive. The 2.0-liter mild-hybrid diesel develops 204 PS (201 HP / 150 kW) and is available with rear- and all-wheel drive.
Pricing for the 2021 XE R-Dynamic Black starts at £33,470 ($45,929) in the UK. The 2021 XF R-Dynamic Black kicks off at £37,535 ($51,507), and it is also available in the Sportbrake wagon body style, with a recommended retail price of £39,395 ($54,059).
Full pricing details for the entire 2021 XE and XF families in their home market can be seen in the image gallery.
