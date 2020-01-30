New Jaguar F-Type, Land Rover Defender Making North American Debuts Next Month

How long has it been since the first-ever Jaguar F-Type rolled off the assembly line in Castle Bromwich? The year was 2013, and since then, the British automaker has continually upgraded the two-seater sports car inside and out.
The most extensive redesign came for the 2021 model year, marking the mid-cycle refresh of the F-Type. Presented in European specification back in December, the North American version will take center stage at the Chicago Auto Show next month. Land Rover, meanwhile, will bring the all-new Defender.
For the United States market, the F-Type boasts a clamshell hood and slimmer headlights with LED technology. The visual impact is furthered by gloss-black garnish and the black roof, contrasting nicely with the paintwork.
Opening the door, you’re greeted by a digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch display. The system is paired to the Touch Pro infotainment, which features over-the-air software updates, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity for your mobile phone. Under the skin, Jaguar has upgraded the chassis with redesigned springs, anti-roll bars, dampers, as well as rear-suspension knuckles.
What’s hiding under the hood? Engine choices aren’t all that different from the pre-facelift version, consisting of a turbo four-cylinder, supercharged V6, and supercharged V8. Displacements include 2.0, 3.0, and 5.0 liters, and output ratings start off with 296 horsepower. The other two engine choices pump out 380 horsepower and 575 horsepower at the crankshaft, and regardless of option, the F-Type comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Over at Land Rover, the 2020 Defender is the first Defender to swap the body-on-frame chassis design with unibody construction. D7x is the name of the platform, the newest member of the Premium Lightweight Architecture family.
The British manufacturer makes a case for “the stiffest Land Rover body ever created” thanks to a torsional rigidity of 29 kNm per degree, meaning that it’s three times as rigid that body-on-frame designs. The Configurable Terrain Response system, independent suspension at all four corners, a two-speed transfer box, and permanent four-wheel drive are also worthy of mentioning.
Three body styles will be offered, starting with the short-wheelbase Defender 90. The Defender 110 and Defender 130 will follow suit, and pricing starts in the mid-$40,000s excluding $1,025 for the destination charge.
For the United States market, the F-Type boasts a clamshell hood and slimmer headlights with LED technology. The visual impact is furthered by gloss-black garnish and the black roof, contrasting nicely with the paintwork.
Opening the door, you’re greeted by a digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch display. The system is paired to the Touch Pro infotainment, which features over-the-air software updates, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity for your mobile phone. Under the skin, Jaguar has upgraded the chassis with redesigned springs, anti-roll bars, dampers, as well as rear-suspension knuckles.
What’s hiding under the hood? Engine choices aren’t all that different from the pre-facelift version, consisting of a turbo four-cylinder, supercharged V6, and supercharged V8. Displacements include 2.0, 3.0, and 5.0 liters, and output ratings start off with 296 horsepower. The other two engine choices pump out 380 horsepower and 575 horsepower at the crankshaft, and regardless of option, the F-Type comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Over at Land Rover, the 2020 Defender is the first Defender to swap the body-on-frame chassis design with unibody construction. D7x is the name of the platform, the newest member of the Premium Lightweight Architecture family.
The British manufacturer makes a case for “the stiffest Land Rover body ever created” thanks to a torsional rigidity of 29 kNm per degree, meaning that it’s three times as rigid that body-on-frame designs. The Configurable Terrain Response system, independent suspension at all four corners, a two-speed transfer box, and permanent four-wheel drive are also worthy of mentioning.
Three body styles will be offered, starting with the short-wheelbase Defender 90. The Defender 110 and Defender 130 will follow suit, and pricing starts in the mid-$40,000s excluding $1,025 for the destination charge.