Jaguar F-Type R Takes On the Stopwatch, Looks Like a Fat Ballerina Facing Retirement

With everything going on in the sports car world, and not only, it’s easy to forget that the Jaguar F-Type has received a mid-cycle refresh. The facelifted iteration premiered last year, bringing with it the usual styling revisions at both ends and a few upgrades inside.
Even though it builds on a design that came out more than eight years ago, it is still a head-turning ride and an alternative to the Porsche 911, Lexus LC, and Mercedes-AMG GT. But is it a good choice?
That’s a question that every individual will have to answer for themselves, but if you happen to be gunning for a new Jaguar F-Type R, then at least you now know that it is equally fast to the BMW M2 CS at the track. How do we know that? Well, SportAuto set it loose at the Hockenheim GP, with Pirelli P Zeros on its feet, and Uwe Sener at the helm, and at the end of the run, the stopwatch revealed 1:55.80.
That’s one tenth of a second ahead of the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, and two tenths quicker than the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Estate. The older Alpina B3 did a 1:56.50, and the Lamborghini Urus was clocked at 1:57.10.
At the other end of the chart, we find cars such as the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, BMW M4 Coupe, Mercedes-AMG GT S, and second-gen Honda NSX, with 1:55.70, 1:55.60, 1:55.40, and 1:55.30 respectively. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, BMW M5 Competition, and M3 Competition completed the run in 1:55.00, 1:54.90, and 1:54.60 respectively, according to FastestLaps, whereas the undisputed king is the McLaren Senna, with 1:40.79, followed by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series with 1:43.30.
Overall, if you fancy looks, and rather old technology compared to some brand-new cars, over fast lap times, then the F-Type R could be an interesting choice for the right customer. But would it be for you?
