Previewed by the C-X17 show car from 2013, the F-Pace launched in 2016 for the 2017 model year on the D7a platform that would be shared with the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. Offered with four-, six- and eight-cylinder lumps, the luxury SUV is most efficient in the guise of a PHEV.
P400e AWD is Jaguar’s designation for this powertrain, which combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the Ingenium family with an eight-speed automatic, a 17.1-kWh battery pack, and an electric motor. Capable of up to 53 kilometers (33 miles) in all-electric mode, this fellow needs 5.3 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).
Tipping the scales at 2,189 kilograms (4,826 pounds) for the lightest configuration available, Jaguar’s F-Pace P400e AWD isn’t particularly nimble in the moose test. Spanish motoring publication km77.com notes that the 2021 model year refresh that brought the plug-in hybrid into the fold “feels like a different car from the Jaguar F-Pace we drove in 2016.”
The reviewer explains that “it’s not as nimble and direct as the pre-facelift, which had a certain sporty feel. But in exchange, it’s more comfortable and the ride quality is better.” The pre-facelift cleared the moose test at 74 kilometers per hour (45.9 miles per hour), whereas the P400e AWD successfully completed it at 71 kilometers per hour (44.1 miles per hour).
It should be noted the older model was a 3.0 TDV6 AWD fitted with Pirelli P Zero rubber boots that measure 265 by 40 by 22 inches. The plug-in hybrid, on the other hand, uses the low-resistance Pirelli P Zero 255 by 60 by 20-inch tires. Going faster than 71 kph results in serious understeer.
Owners and prospective customers will be glad to know that km77.com praised the plug-in hybrid in the slalom test despite ESC intervention. The course was cleared in 24.3 seconds, one tenth faster than the Volvo C40 Recharge all-electric SUV and three tenths down on the Lexus NX 350h, Peugeot 308 (plug-in) Hybrid 225, and the BMW i4 all-electric sedan.
