Jeep Recalls Wrangler 4xe for Missing Odometer Display

The only Wrangler that can be driven in all-electric mode is called back over a software problem that affects the odometer. After clocking 13,342 miles (21,472 kilometers), the odometer in these vehicles will no longer display the mileage as per documents filed with the federal watchdog.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles became aware of the issue last month, an issue that goes against federal motor vehicle safety standard number 101. No fewer than 2,903 examples of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe will be recalled as a result, with dealer and owner notification scheduled for January 28th, 2022.
The remedy comes in the guise of updated software according to FCA, but curiously enough, there are two ways of addressing the problem. The most straightforward fix is a simple reflash of the instrument panel cluster if the reading is below 13,342 miles. If the IPC does not display the mileage, then customers will be treated to a brand-new IPC at no cost whatsoever.
Listed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under four part numbers, the instrument panel cluster is produced by Marelli North America Inc. The suspect period began September 8th, 2020 and came to a halt on September 13th, 2021 when a new software version was implemented into Wrangler 4xe production at the Toledo assembly plant.
Although it’s not as efficient as the internal combustion-only Wrangler on gasoline alone, the Wrangler 4xe can be driven up to 22 miles (35 kilometers) in zero-emission mode. The combined rating for the PHEV system is 49 miles to the gallon equivalent (make that 4.8 liters per 100 kilometers) while the 2.0-liter turbo without any plug-in assistance makes do with a combined rating of 20 miles to the gallon (11.7 liters per 100 kilometers).
At the present moment, Jeep advertises the four-door Wrangler 4xe from a whopping $51,225 excluding options and the destination charge. The Sahara trim level is joined by the off-road Rubicon and better-equipped High Altitude at $54,925 and $57,045, respectively, for the 2021 model year.
