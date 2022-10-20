This 2008 EarthRoamer XV-JP Is the Ultimate Overlander Based on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon doesn’t need an introduction, we know what it is capable of. What is hard to believe is that it can accommodate two people with all the comfort of a much bigger overland camper. This 2008 EarthRoamer XV-JP proves it can be done.
If you are a passionate off-roader, you know that there aren’t many places on Earth that cannot be reached using a Jeep Wrangler. The Rubicon is the name of the most off-road capable version of the truck, while the Unlimited designates the four-door variant, which has become very popular. Based on that, even if you don’t know Jeep, you’d guessed by now that the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited is no joke in the off-road arena.
What you wouldn’t guess is that you could cram a queen-size bed, 25-gallon fresh water tank, toilet, shower, sink, cooking facilities, and a solar-powered fridge inside it. If you wonder who was crazy enough to try that, look no further than the Colorado-based overland specialist EarthRoamer. Their XV-JP offered all that without sacrificing any of the legendary off-road capabilities of the JK Wrangler. It didn’t come cheap when it was launched, at $110,000.
If we’ve got your attention, you should know that there’s a 2008 example listed on Bring a Trailer right now. Powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission, it comes with a dual-range transfer case and locking differentials. Additional modifications include a Warn winch, PIAA driving lights, skid plates, a snorkel, and 17″ AEV wheels wrapped in 315/70 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires. The EarthRoamer truck has only 29k miles on it and was recently serviced.
The work included recalibrating the air suspension system and replacing the rooftop tent and the water heater, so it should be ready for new adventures with the new owner. The electrical power is supplied via an 80-watt solar panel on the roof that feeds electricity into a 210-amp battery system. This includes a TrueCharge 20-amp battery charger, a Blue Sky solar charge controller, and a Xantrex battery monitor. The batteries and the water filter were reportedly replaced in 2022.
What you wouldn’t guess is that you could cram a queen-size bed, 25-gallon fresh water tank, toilet, shower, sink, cooking facilities, and a solar-powered fridge inside it. If you wonder who was crazy enough to try that, look no further than the Colorado-based overland specialist EarthRoamer. Their XV-JP offered all that without sacrificing any of the legendary off-road capabilities of the JK Wrangler. It didn’t come cheap when it was launched, at $110,000.
If we’ve got your attention, you should know that there’s a 2008 example listed on Bring a Trailer right now. Powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission, it comes with a dual-range transfer case and locking differentials. Additional modifications include a Warn winch, PIAA driving lights, skid plates, a snorkel, and 17″ AEV wheels wrapped in 315/70 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires. The EarthRoamer truck has only 29k miles on it and was recently serviced.
The work included recalibrating the air suspension system and replacing the rooftop tent and the water heater, so it should be ready for new adventures with the new owner. The electrical power is supplied via an 80-watt solar panel on the roof that feeds electricity into a 210-amp battery system. This includes a TrueCharge 20-amp battery charger, a Blue Sky solar charge controller, and a Xantrex battery monitor. The batteries and the water filter were reportedly replaced in 2022.