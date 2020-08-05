This Used EarthRoamer XV-LTS Camper Truck Can Be Yours for $330,000

Rubicon Trail Proves Too Hardcore for the 2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch Package

At some point during our lives, a bug-out mobile becomes an extremely tempting proposition. If you are in this phase or know someone who’d like to trade the concrete jungle for natural wilderness, look no further than this EarthRoamer here. 14 photos



For a weekend or longer stays in the wild, the XV-LTS has got you covered with 1,200 watts of solar panels and two additional 8D camper batteries with a total capacity of 12.2 kWh . In case the going gets rough and the truck gets stuck on the trail, the front-mounted winch is much obliged to pull 16,500 pounds (7,484 kg).



On the inside, the one-piece composite laminate body hides a 10-inch-deep sink, an enclosed bathroom-shower combo with an expandable changing room, seating that converts to additional seating area, a slide-out pantry, as well as real wood for the drawers and cabinets. Commercial-grade flooring and vinyl are also featured.



LED lights over the dining area, reading lights in the bunk, a pre-heating system for the hot water and engine, rear aluminum storage boxes, a rear winch, and a full-size spare are a few other goodies worth mentioning. A 16-foot electric awning should come in handy in the searing sun of southern Mexico or wherever you may roam.



Every XV-LTS camper truck is built on the



Every XV-LTS camper truck is built on the Ford F-550 chassis cab, a workhorse that you can depend on in pretty much every scenario. Four-wheel drive and a Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel are on the menu, and being stock, the compression-ignition engine is much obliged to offer a skyscraper-moving 735 pound-feet of torque.

The question is, does $330,000 sound like a fair price for this superlative rig?

