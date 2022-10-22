autoevolution
Cyberpunk-Looking Kakuka Rampage Bike Is a Fat-Tire Beast Designed to Spice Up Your Rides

22 Oct 2022, 08:00 UTC
Urban commutes don’t necessarily have to be dull. Not if you zip through the city on a two-wheeled beast like the Kakuka Rampage high-performance, fat-tire electric bike.
While its name might be a bit of a tongue-twister, this so-called cyberpunk bike is guaranteed to turn heads. Available in a standard and a Pro version, the Rampage is one cool-looking two-wheeler that boasts of using top-of-the-line components. Designed so that riders can “rampage their way into the future”, the fat-tire bike is solid and built to offer a safe and bumpless ride.

The Rampage features a 6061 aluminum alloy frame, dual adjustable suspension, hydraulic brakes, a Shimano 7-speed gear shift system, and 26”x4” all-terrain, fat tires. A 4” color display gives you access to all the important stats. As you can probably tell by simply looking at this monster of a bike, the Rampage is not exactly light, tipping the scales at 81 lb (37 kg). As for its load capacity, the wheeler can handle up to 440 lb (220 kg). Everything is wrapped in a cyberpunk-looking package that’s available in three colors: Scarlet Red, Baby Blue, and Lime Green.

Kakuka offers the fat-tire bike in two versions: the Rampage and the Rampage Pro, with the latter packing a bigger battery and a more powerful motor. The standard Rampage is equipped with a Bafang 750W motor and can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph). It is powered by a 48V/960Wh battery that offers ranges between 25 and 50 miles (40 and 80 km) and takes six hours to charge.

The more powerful Rampage Pro comes with a Bafang 1000W motor and boosts the top speed to 32 mph (52 kph). It also packs a bigger battery that has a capacity of 1176Wh and offers ranges between 31 and 62 miles (50 and 100 km) per charge.

Right now, the rebel cyberpunk e-bike is available on Indiegogo where you can get it for $2,300 (the Rampage) and $2,700, respectively (the Rampage Pro). Shipping s estimated to start in January 2023.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

