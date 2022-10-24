Company Behind the Popular Babymaker Bike Launches 1,000W Weapon, a Carbon Fiber MTB

The company behind the popular Babymaker stealth bike is back. The manufacturer’s latest release is the Weapon, an electric, carbon fiber mountain bike that promises 1,000W of power wrapped in a sleek-looking package.
Introduced in 2020, the Babymaker e-bike from FLX Bike was a hit, raising over $13 million via crowdfunding. And how could it not, with such an inspired name? In fact, it sold so well that the manufacturer followed up with a second iteration of the wheeler, which it launched this year, back in February.
But while the Babymaker is meant to be more of an urban commuter, an electric bike in disguise, the new Weapon is a different kind of animal. This one is a mountain bike designed to rip trails, climb, and explore, and FLX claims the two-wheeler is the most powerful carbon fiber eMTB in its class.
The Weapon is available in two versions, a standard one and the Weapon X, which differ in terms of power. Both bikes are equipped with a mid motor, but while the standard one features a 500W Bafang motor (750W of peak power), the more premium Weapon X packs a 750W Bafang motor with a peak power of 1,000W and 120Nm of continuous torque. As for the top speed of the e-bike, the Weapon X can hit over 28 mph (45 kph).
FLX’s new eMTB is powered by a removable 840Wh battery (on both the standard and Weapon X models), which delivers up to 70 miles (112 km) of range per charge.
Despite its carbon fiber frame, the Weapon still weighs 58 lb (26.3 kg), with the battery included, but I guess that’s the price you have to pay for enjoying so much power out on the trail. Other notable features of the mountain bike are the Tellis dropper post, the full suspension (DVO Onyx E-2 front fork and Topaz Gen 3 rear shock), a color LCD display, a thumb throttle, and four-piston Magura brakes.
Right now, the FLX Weapon electric mountain bike is live on Indiegogo and backers can get the standard model for a discounted price of $3,900. The Weapon X version is priced at $4,900. For both models, the estimated shipping date is June 2023.
