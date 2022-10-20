Denago's City Model 1 E-Bike Makes Urban Commuting Affordable, Offers 45 Miles of Range

Denago launched earlier this year as the house bike brand of bike.com, an online marketplace targeting cyclists of all skill levels. The company debuted with the City Model 1 in two versions – Step-Thru and Top-Tube. The Step-Thru is available in single frame size, while the Top-Tube comes in S/M and L/XL sizes.
As the name suggests, this e-bike is meant for city use and might be an excellent choice for commuting. Before I go into detail, I'd like to point out that its base price is $1,500 (€1,532). Even though it comes at a low cost compared to other e-bikes, it still stays competitive feature-wise.
The bike's frame is built out of 6061-T6 aluminum alloy and has a straightforward design. Its geometry gives you an upright riding position to see your surroundings. Moreover, you can easily keep your feet flat on the ground when you stop. As you'd expect, the wide, paddled saddle features a quick-release clamp to adjust the height, and the handlebar can also be raised or lowered to find your ideal riding position.
The City Model 1 comes with an LG 48 V, 653 Wh, and 13.6 Ah semi-integrated battery. That means you can charge it on and off the bike, so you can take it with you at work and not worry about running out of battery on your way home. Using the included 3A fast charger, juicing it up will take about 3-4 hours.
The battery powers a 500 W hub motor. It'll deliver a pedal-assisted top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) or 20 mph (32 kph) using the thumb throttle on the left side. Depending on the terrain, rider weight, and other factors, you'll have 20 miles (32 km) of range when riding throttle only or up to 45 miles (72 km) when assisted. You can choose between five levels of assistance. You can also use the Shimano 7-speed drivetrain to make riding on sloped terrains easier.
Braking power is just as important as acceleration - the City Model 1 uses hydraulic disc brakes to slow you down. The bike also features a kickstand.
The Kenda Kwick Seven-5 Sport tires are e-bike rated, so they can handle high speeds. They also feature K-Shield technology that minimizes the chance of a flat tire.
Even though it's not the perfect bike, it still provides a powerful motor, enough range for most people to commute to work, and will deliver consistent performance on the road. Especially when compared to its competitors, the City Model 1 can prove to be a fantastic and affordable investment. You can find out more info about it on Denago's website.
