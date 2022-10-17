Nomad 1 Fat-Tire E-Bike Is Touted As Velotric's Most Powerful and Versatile Model So Far

Available in high-step and step-thru frame designs, Velotric’s second bike model is a fat-tire wheeler built to conquer any terrain. Not just that, but it does it in style and comfort.
With a staff made up of members who used to work for iconic brands such as Giant, Specialized, or Decathlon, and a leader that is also a Lime co-founder, Velotric is working on establishing a reputation in the bike industry. So far, the company is doing a good job, considering that it’s only one year old and just released its second e-bike model.
Nomad 1 is advertised as the manufacturer’s most powerful and versatile e-bike so far, being built to withstand any weather and terrain. You can get the bike in two frame designs, a high-step and a step-thru version, with four colors available for each of them. The former fits riders with heights ranging from 5’1” to 6’4” (155 to 195 cm) and the latter is suitable for people between 5’5” and 6’9” (165 to 205 cm).
Thanks to its design, the Nomad 1 offers a relaxed, straight-back riding position, with comfort being boosted by a cushy seat and the bike’s front suspension, with the wheeler being equipped with a hydraulic suspension with 80 mm of travel. It also has hydraulic disc brakes and integrated LED lights. Veloctric’s all-terrain bike packs fat, 26”x4” tires and is waterproof, boasting an IPX6 rating.
The Nomad 1 features a powerful 750W motor that peaks at 1200W and has a maximum torque of 75Nm. It also comes with five levels of pedal assist and with throttle assist as an extra. The e-bike can reach 20 mph (32 kph).
A 692Wh battery offers up to 55 miles (88 km) of range on pedal assist and 52 miles (83 km) when using the throttle. Fully charging the battery takes approximately six hours.
Several accessories are available with the Nomad 1, such as front and rear racks, with the bike offering a maximum payload capacity of 440 lb (200 kg).
Veloctric’s fat-tire bike starts at $1,600 and is now available to pre-order.
