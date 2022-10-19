Delfast California E-Bike Is a Powerhouse That Evokes Beach Vibes, Is Now Available to Buy

Evoking easy beach vibes and boasting a powerful motor, full suspension, and a “hyper-intelligent” onboard computer, Delfast California claims to be possibly the best commuter e-bike out there. The two-wheeler is now finally available to order.
It’s been less than a month since I covered the Delfast California Class 3 electric bike, developed by a Ukrainian company based in Kyiv. The wheeler was designed at the manufacturer’s Los Angeles headquarters in the darkest of times for the Ukrainian people, as the war had already begun. It is why Delfast’s bike is a statement, with the manufacturer promising to donate a percentage of the bike revenue to support the Ukrainian resistance.
The California e-bike is now finally live on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform and is available to order, with the first backers having the opportunity to get the wheeler at a very generous price.
Delfast offers its smart commuter e-bike in two versions, one for the U.S. market and one for the European one. The former will pack a 750W motor, the most powerful one allowed in its class, as boasted by the manufacturer. It delivers a maximum torque of 160 Nm and can hit a top speed of 28 mph (40 kph) The EU version comes fitted with a smaller, 250W motor with a maximum torque of 80 Nm and takes you as fast as 15.5 mph (25 kph).
If you opt for the U.S. version of the Delfast California, you get a range of 100 miles (161 km) per charge, while the E.U. version offers 200 km (124 miles) per charge.
The e-bike’s hyper-intelligent onboard computer syncs the app, display, and all components in real time, functioning as a single organism, as stated by Delfast. There’s built-in location tracking, a customizable alarm that gets triggered if someone moves the bike, and a Bluetooth lock/unlock feature.
If you’re interested in the Delfast California electric two-wheeler, you can back it on Indiegogo and get one for $2,700, although you should hurry, because there are only five units available at this price. The estimated shipping date is July 2023.
