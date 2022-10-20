Mullen Buys ELMS Assets and Factory to Produce the Five and Speed Up Bollinger’s EVs

You have already heard about Mullen more than once here with us. It presented the Five electric SUV at the 2021 LA Auto Show. More recently, it bought Bollinger, which will allow that startup to produce the B1 and B2. If you have never read about that, you certainly do not know what ELMS is. Before we tell you more about it, you should know Mullen bought this company and that this will make a big difference for both Bollinger and Mullen.

