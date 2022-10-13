Engine Pro E-Bike Plows Through Snow for Low Bucks: Can Fold To Easily Fit in Your Car

Folks, the story of Engwe is one that started from a need, much like anything else, really. After all, necessity is the mother of invention, and in Engwe's case, that need is centered around riding far, riding hard, and doing it no matter the weather. To understand precisely what I mean, we can look at the Engine Pro, a fat tire e-bike ready for just about anything your adventures throw at you. Best of all, we're being asked to drop no more than €1,420 ($1,375 at current exchange rates) on a standard two-wheeler and just a couple hundred more on that limited edition model, the "Aurora" colored frame. That alone should be reason enough to read up for the next few minutes.
Now, anytime we take a look at a bicycle, no matter if it's electric or not, we have to consider the sort of terrain it's destined for. In the Pro's case, this bugger isn't just ready to tackle frozen wonderlands but is also designed to be an urban companion, and that's precisely what we'll explore today.
Overall, this EV is rocking those 20-inch tires with a 4-inch cross-section. This means more grip and a larger contact patch, but slightly more cumbersome to maneuver. Once you couple these large tires with a front and rear suspension, you should be pretty set to handle rougher terrains even if you weren't sporting a rear-hub motor. Come to think of it, if you run out of battery power, this motor won't impede your ability to pedal around as you normally would.
these buggers are foldable, only adding to their versatility; more on that shortly.
As for the electronics the Pro presents, that rear hub motor I mentioned cranks out a peak of 1,000 watts and 55 Nm (40.5 ft-lb) of torque. With the inclusion of a 16 amp-hour battery, this bugger can offer up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) of range in optimum conditions. That's quite the reach for a bike that can fit in the backseat of your car or in an elevator.
dismount your bike and fold it into a bite-sized morsel of aluminum, rubber, and cables, only to take it with you into the elevator; store it in the corner of the room before heading to your desk.
Once the day is done, it's time to explore more of what can be achieved with an Engine Pro. Maybe you pick up groceries on your way home, or you decide to take a bit of an off-road excursion after work. Whatever you choose, it seems that this little trinket is ready to handle your plans with gusto. Best of all, you can continue to carry out these activities even well into the colder months, as these buggers can even handle up to -40 Celsius (-40 Fahrenheit) weather. As long as you have some studs in case you encounter ice, enjoy the ride and always wear a helmet. I think I just found the EV I need for winter riding through my city landscape.
