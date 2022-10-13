autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 
Engine Pro E-Bike Plows Through Snow for Low Bucks: Can Fold To Easily Fit in Your Car
Let's face it, the colder months typically mean that cyclists are left training in their homes on stationary rigs or simply watching their machines catch dust as we await Spring. Well, the appearance of the e-bike breaks that limit, and you don't need a ton of cash to join in on the all-season action.

Engine Pro E-Bike Plows Through Snow for Low Bucks: Can Fold To Easily Fit in Your Car

Home > News > Coverstory
13 Oct 2022, 15:13 UTC ·
Engine Pro E-BikeEngine Pro E-BikeEngine Pro E-Bike (Aurora)Engine Pro E-Bike (Aurora)Engine Pro E-BikeEngine Pro E-BikeEngine Pro E-Bike FoldedEngine Pro E-Bike CockpitEngine Pro E-Bike Rear Light and RackEngine Pro E-BikeEngine Pro E-BikeEngine Pro E-Bike (Aurora)
Folks, the story of Engwe is one that started from a need, much like anything else, really. After all, necessity is the mother of invention, and in Engwe's case, that need is centered around riding far, riding hard, and doing it no matter the weather. To understand precisely what I mean, we can look at the Engine Pro, a fat tire e-bike ready for just about anything your adventures throw at you. Best of all, we're being asked to drop no more than €1,420 ($1,375 at current exchange rates) on a standard two-wheeler and just a couple hundred more on that limited edition model, the "Aurora" colored frame. That alone should be reason enough to read up for the next few minutes.

Now, anytime we take a look at a bicycle, no matter if it's electric or not, we have to consider the sort of terrain it's destined for. In the Pro's case, this bugger isn't just ready to tackle frozen wonderlands but is also designed to be an urban companion, and that's precisely what we'll explore today.

Overall, this EV is rocking those 20-inch tires with a 4-inch cross-section. This means more grip and a larger contact patch, but slightly more cumbersome to maneuver. Once you couple these large tires with a front and rear suspension, you should be pretty set to handle rougher terrains even if you weren't sporting a rear-hub motor. Come to think of it, if you run out of battery power, this motor won't impede your ability to pedal around as you normally would.

Hold on there; it seems like I'm getting ahead of myself. You know this bugger has suspension, but you don't know how much travel. Well, the front fork boasts 2.4 inches (6 centimeters) of travel, but the manufacturer's website makes no mention of just how much the rear shock offers. Nonetheless, it looks more than I've seen on other foldable bikes. Yes, these buggers are foldable, only adding to their versatility; more on that shortly.

As for the electronics the Pro presents, that rear hub motor I mentioned cranks out a peak of 1,000 watts and 55 Nm (40.5 ft-lb) of torque. With the inclusion of a 16 amp-hour battery, this bugger can offer up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) of range in optimum conditions. That's quite the reach for a bike that can fit in the backseat of your car or in an elevator.

What does all that sum up to? Let's pretend it's Friday morning, and you're planning on saving some gas by taking your EV to work. If you need to carry a briefcase or any other cargo to work, you can simply throw it onto that rear cargo rack, and off you go. At the foot of your building, you'll dismount your bike and fold it into a bite-sized morsel of aluminum, rubber, and cables, only to take it with you into the elevator; store it in the corner of the room before heading to your desk.

Once the day is done, it's time to explore more of what can be achieved with an Engine Pro. Maybe you pick up groceries on your way home, or you decide to take a bit of an off-road excursion after work. Whatever you choose, it seems that this little trinket is ready to handle your plans with gusto. Best of all, you can continue to carry out these activities even well into the colder months, as these buggers can even handle up to -40 Celsius (-40 Fahrenheit) weather. As long as you have some studs in case you encounter ice, enjoy the ride and always wear a helmet. I think I just found the EV I need for winter riding through my city landscape.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Images in the gallery also showcase the limited edition Engine Pro.

EV E-Bike ENGWE electric bicycle urban mobility affordable all-season
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories