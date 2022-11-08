Chevy Corvette C8 Engine Listed for Sale, How Much Would You Pay for It?

Numerous examples of the latest generation Chevrolet Corvette have bitten the dust due to different reasons, hence the numerous parts that have made their way to the World Wide Web. However, this isn’t your typical hose or body part, but a complete engine.
It came from a 2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray that had around 4,000 miles (6,437 km) under its belt, and it could be yours for the right sum.
More on the finances in a few moments, as first, we have to tell you that there are few things that need to be fixed before stuffing it under the hood of your ride. According to azcycleparts, which is advertising it on social media, the oil filter and fill tubes are damaged.
This indirectly tells us that the ‘Vette in question was likely involved in a serious crash. We obviously don’t know anything about it, but if you want to do some digging prior to buying the engine, then here is the VIN: 1G1YA2D46M5101831. Also, we are confident that the vendor will answer any questions you may have about it.
When matched to the performance exhaust system, which is available as an option, the 6.2-liter V8 engine powering the Corvette Stingray pumps out 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque without any outside intervention. This allows it to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in just a little under 3 seconds and to max out at 194 mph (312 kph).
Now, before wrapping it up and moving on to the next story, let’s talk about the Benjamins. The social media post embedded down below reveals an asking price of $8,000, which is definitely not bad, but it is also not a bargain. That said, if you were on the lookout for a punchy V8, how much would you be willing to pay for this one?
